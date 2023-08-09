The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland

Two more locations have been announced by the firm following the news that new stores would be opening in Nairn and Peterhead.

By Lauren Taylor
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop will soon open in Stonehaven and Inverness. Image: TOFS

The Original Factory Shop has revealed plans to open two more stores in the north and north-east.

The retailer announced plans to open 16 stores, creating up to 160 jobs, across Scotland over the next three months.

Nairn and Peterhead were recently earmarked by the firm for two new stores.

And now it has confirmed shoppers in Inverness and Stonehaven will soon be able to browse designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

The Original Factory Shop has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.
The Original Factory Shop has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.

‘Focus on high streets in major towns’

The arrival of the popular department store comes at a time when retailers are struggling.

Empty M&Co units are likely to be the choice sites for The Original Factory Shop to take over.

The M&Co building on Nairn’s High Street has lain empty since the store was shut down in April. 

While there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say locals can expect to see the shop open sometime between now and October.

Phil Briggs, managing director for The Original Factory Shop explained there is a “focus” on bringing stores back to high streets.

He said: “Our investment in new store openings is about making sure we have the right stores in the right place. We’re identifying catchments where The Original Factory Shop is not represented and that includes a focus on high streets in major towns.

“Our growth is a testament to the importance of multi-department stores and the roles they play in helping local communities. These openings will help provide more job opportunities at a time when they are most needed.”

The Original Factory Shop also has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Keep checking back for the latest opening dates.

