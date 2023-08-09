The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland

The Original Factory Shop has revealed plans to open two more stores in the north and north-east.

The retailer announced plans to open 16 stores, creating up to 160 jobs, across Scotland over the next three months.

Nairn and Peterhead were recently earmarked by the firm for two new stores.

And now it has confirmed shoppers in Inverness and Stonehaven will soon be able to browse designer labels like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, and Ralph Lauren.

All of these high-end brands will be able to purchase with savings of up to 70%.

‘Focus on high streets in major towns’

The arrival of the popular department store comes at a time when retailers are struggling.

Empty M&Co units are likely to be the choice sites for The Original Factory Shop to take over.

The M&Co building on Nairn’s High Street has lain empty since the store was shut down in April.

While there is not an exact date or location for the store opening, officials say locals can expect to see the shop open sometime between now and October.

Phil Briggs, managing director for The Original Factory Shop explained there is a “focus” on bringing stores back to high streets.

He said: “Our investment in new store openings is about making sure we have the right stores in the right place. We’re identifying catchments where The Original Factory Shop is not represented and that includes a focus on high streets in major towns.

“Our growth is a testament to the importance of multi-department stores and the roles they play in helping local communities. These openings will help provide more job opportunities at a time when they are most needed.”

The Original Factory Shop also has stores in Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Keep checking back for the latest opening dates.