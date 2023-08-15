Inverness bridge closed after emergency services attend water rescue incident

Ness Bridge has been shut following a water rescue incident.

The incident happened around 6.20pm today on Ness Bridge in the city.

Emergency services were called to attend following reports of a water rescue incident.

Crowds gathered on the bridge and the street was shut.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 6.20pm today to assist police with an water rescue incident at Ness Bridge in Inverness.

“Two appliances from Inverness attended. The stop message came back at 6.51pm.”

Police have been contacted to comment.

More as we get it.