Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation

Investigations have been launched following three break-ins within the same week in Inverness.

Police are looking for witnesses following the incidents, which took place at the start of the month.

The first two occurred between the hours of 1.30am and 3am on Monday, August 7 after break-ins took place at Taste of China and Kinmylies Post Office in Inverness.

Detective Constables at Inverness said: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that a person has gained entry through the rear yard gates of each premises before gaining access inside to each premises and exiting the same way.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Three break-ins within same week

The third incident happened between 3am and 4am on Friday, August 11, when the Lidl on Telford Street in Inverness was broken into.

Detective Constables at Inverness added: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that a male has forced entry through the front of the premises, before selecting various goods and exiting via a rear door.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries, gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0150229/23 and CR/0147367/23.