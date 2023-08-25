Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incidents.

By Shanay Taylor
Police Scotland officers
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Investigations have been launched following three break-ins within the same week in Inverness.

Police are looking for witnesses following the incidents, which took place at the start of the month.

The first two occurred between the hours of 1.30am and 3am on Monday, August 7 after break-ins took place at Taste of China and Kinmylies Post Office in Inverness.

Detective Constables at Inverness said: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that a person has gained entry through the rear yard gates of each premises before gaining access inside to each premises and exiting the same way.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Lidl Telford Street Inverness.
Lidl was one of the premises broken into. Image: Google Maps.

Three break-ins within same week

The third incident happened between 3am and 4am on Friday, August 11, when the Lidl on Telford Street in Inverness was broken into.

Detective Constables at Inverness added: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that a male has forced entry through the front of the premises, before selecting various goods and exiting via a rear door.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries, gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0150229/23 and CR/0147367/23.

