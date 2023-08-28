‘I’m very confused’: Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m very confused’: Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out

Worried businesses and active travel fans view the decision very differently.

By Sarah Bruce
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Like Inverness’s councillors, reaction was divided over the plans for Academy Street getting the official go-ahead.

As we have charted over the past few months, many city centre businesses have huge reservations about the changes.

They are also worried about the potential closures while the work is done.

But environmental groups and those in favour of more active travel welcome the decision.

Here are two voices, one for and one against, in the aftermath of Highland Council’s decision.

‘You wouldn’t start a business without a business plan’

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings – which owns a number of city centre businesses – said he was disappointed with the decision.

He said: “I can’t understand why such a big decision on the future of the capital of the Highlands is being pursued without attempting to understand what the outcome is going to be.

Scott Murray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I’m very confused why people in political power see fit to spend public money without doing the research into the possible impacts. Despite there being a proposal on the table to allow them to do just that.

“You wouldn’t make a large purchase like a house, a car, a holiday, without first making sure you could afford it. You’d get a survey done on a house, you’d get an idea what it’s going to cost you over the next 10 years.

“You wouldn’t start a business without a business plan.

“If you have the opportunity to get more clarity then it’s the sensible thing to do.”

‘An awful lot of people will be pleased’

Emily Williams is Inverness’s bicycle mayor – and she is delighted at the decision.

She said: “I’m really pleased with the result. It was lovely to hear so many councillors speaking on the basis of evidence rather than hearsay.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know an awful lot of people who will be really be pleased about the decision.

Emily Williams in Academy Street. Image: Emily Williams

“Not progressing with the scheme would have been a really regressive step. And I also agree with the councillors who spoke about climate change and the urgency of doing things now, so that we’re better placed as a town to deal with that when it happens.

“Because it is already happening.”

She acknowledged that a scheme like this will never get “100% universal support”.

She added: “We just have to expect that. But I do think the council need to do more to engage with individual businesses.”

