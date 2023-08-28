‘I’m very confused’: Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out

Like Inverness’s councillors, reaction was divided over the plans for Academy Street getting the official go-ahead.

As we have charted over the past few months, many city centre businesses have huge reservations about the changes.

They are also worried about the potential closures while the work is done.

But environmental groups and those in favour of more active travel welcome the decision.

Here are two voices, one for and one against, in the aftermath of Highland Council’s decision.

‘You wouldn’t start a business without a business plan’

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings – which owns a number of city centre businesses – said he was disappointed with the decision.

He said: “I can’t understand why such a big decision on the future of the capital of the Highlands is being pursued without attempting to understand what the outcome is going to be.

“I’m very confused why people in political power see fit to spend public money without doing the research into the possible impacts. Despite there being a proposal on the table to allow them to do just that.

“You wouldn’t make a large purchase like a house, a car, a holiday, without first making sure you could afford it. You’d get a survey done on a house, you’d get an idea what it’s going to cost you over the next 10 years.

“You wouldn’t start a business without a business plan.

“If you have the opportunity to get more clarity then it’s the sensible thing to do.”

‘An awful lot of people will be pleased’

Emily Williams is Inverness’s bicycle mayor – and she is delighted at the decision.

She said: “I’m really pleased with the result. It was lovely to hear so many councillors speaking on the basis of evidence rather than hearsay.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know an awful lot of people who will be really be pleased about the decision.

“Not progressing with the scheme would have been a really regressive step. And I also agree with the councillors who spoke about climate change and the urgency of doing things now, so that we’re better placed as a town to deal with that when it happens.

“Because it is already happening.”

She acknowledged that a scheme like this will never get “100% universal support”.

She added: “We just have to expect that. But I do think the council need to do more to engage with individual businesses.”

If you want to read more Inverness stories and updates, join our local Facebook group.