Inverness Missing Inverness man Rhys Anderson traced 'safe and well' Police launched an appeal to help trace the 24-year-old. By Ellie Milne September 25 2023, 1.28pm Police have confirmed Rhys Anderson who had been reported missing from the Inverness area has now been traced. The 24-year-old was last seen at about 3.45am on Sunday in the Westhill area of the city. Officers asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch. It has now been confirmed he has been traced safe and well.
