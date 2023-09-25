Arrest made and three anti-social behaviour orders issued at ‘carnage’ Aberdeen car meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Arrest made and three anti-social behaviour orders issued at ‘carnage’ Aberdeen car meet

Around 200 cars attended on Saturday night

By Chris Cromar
Cars and people gathered outside Beach Ballroom.
Around 200 cars attended Saturday night's unofficial meet up. Image: Dale Haslam/DC Thomson.

One person was arrested and three anti-social behaviour orders were issued by police during an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The event, which was described as “carnage” by one eyewitness, saw around 200 cars turn out to the city’s beach for the gathering, with the arrest being made for a road traffic offence.

Police also handed out two fixed penalty notices for issues relating to vehicle defects.

Cars at Aberdeen beach.
There were over a hundred cars at a Beach Boulevard car meet in June. Image: Pharic Tyrie.

It is believed that a crowd of around a thousand people attended, with cars and revellers going from the Beach Ballroom on the Esplanade to the Beach Boulevard.

Cars were spotted parked up on pavements and on the roundabout between the the routes, as well as on the grass at Queens Links.

One eyewitness likened the scenes to “something that you would see in Need for Speed” – the game about illegal street racing.

Police ‘engaged with people taking part’

A police spokesman said: “We were aware of a large number of vehicles gathered near to Aberdeen Beach during the evening of Saturday September 23.

“The area was also busy with traffic due to a number of different events in the area.

“Officers maintained a visible presence throughout and engaged with people taking part to minimise disruption to the local community.”

'Bouley Bashers on the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen.
‘Bouley bashers’ on the Beach Boulevard in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Back in in June, police seized a number of vehicles and handed out fines following an unofficial car meet at the same location.

With the latest antics, local residents will hope that it is not a return to the days of the infamous ‘bouley bashers’, who used the area as an illicit racetrack for over 50 years.

Read about plans to close Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard next year, which councillors say could stop rogue events like this one:

Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to close for unknown spell as revamp masterplan ramps up

