Arrest made and three anti-social behaviour orders issued at ‘carnage’ Aberdeen car meet

One person was arrested and three anti-social behaviour orders were issued by police during an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The event, which was described as “carnage” by one eyewitness, saw around 200 cars turn out to the city’s beach for the gathering, with the arrest being made for a road traffic offence.

Police also handed out two fixed penalty notices for issues relating to vehicle defects.

It is believed that a crowd of around a thousand people attended, with cars and revellers going from the Beach Ballroom on the Esplanade to the Beach Boulevard.

Cars were spotted parked up on pavements and on the roundabout between the the routes, as well as on the grass at Queens Links.

One eyewitness likened the scenes to “something that you would see in Need for Speed” – the game about illegal street racing.

Police ‘engaged with people taking part’

A police spokesman said: “We were aware of a large number of vehicles gathered near to Aberdeen Beach during the evening of Saturday September 23.

“The area was also busy with traffic due to a number of different events in the area.

“Officers maintained a visible presence throughout and engaged with people taking part to minimise disruption to the local community.”

Back in in June, police seized a number of vehicles and handed out fines following an unofficial car meet at the same location.

With the latest antics, local residents will hope that it is not a return to the days of the infamous ‘bouley bashers’, who used the area as an illicit racetrack for over 50 years.

