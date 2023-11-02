Black mould, peeling paint and dead flies found at Inverness mental health unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black mould, peeling paint and dead flies found at Inverness mental health unit

Inspectors graded the centre "weak" in key areas criticising the decor as tired and in need of redecorating.

By Ross Hempseed
The Birchwood Highland Recovery Centre in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
The Birchwood Highland Recovery Centre in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Black mould, peeling paint and dead flies have been found at a residential unit for people with mental health issues in Inverness.

Birchwood Highland Recovery Centre, located on Muirfield Lane, offers services for up to 23 adults with mental health support needs.

A recent Care Inspectorate report found several failings, rating three areas “weak”.

Inspectors, who visited in September, found black mould, peeling paint and loose flooring throughout, endangering vulnerable service users.

Black mould, similar to what was found at the centre in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.

They found the centre’s decor to be “tired” and was “in need of redecoration and refurbishment in many areas”.

The report read: “One of the wet rooms, was in a poor state with black mould evident and the flooring lifting.

“We saw peeling paint on walls and ceilings. Within the kitchen, the extractor hood was greasy and in need of a deep clean.

“Some fluorescent light diffusers had dead flies on the inside. We noted a large hole in one of the toilet walls, which presented risks to the health of people and staff.”

Inspectors found dead flies in lights and holes behind toilets

The report also noted the presence of CCTV cameras in communal and external areas of the centre.

Inspectors said this required further attention by management as it could infringe on the service users’ right to privacy.

Criticism was also aimed at leadership, and how well the centre approached planning care for service users and the setting.

While the new manager was described as “approachable”, it appeared there was no development plan in place for staff and little evidence of auditing.

In terms of planning, inspectors found the centre disorganised and could not get a sense of each individual from their file.

The report stated: “Personal plans were not written in a person-centred way and did not fully reflect people’s rights, choices and wishes or the supports needed to achieve this.

“The recovery star was used with people as a support planning process.

“The way this tool was used and recorded appeared task-based and repetitious.”

In conclusion, the report said improvements needed to be made concerning oversight, data protection, and infection control, while the decor needed upgrading.

However, inspectors did praise the centre for its team, with service users stating they were treated with “warmth, kindness, and compassion”.

The centre now has four weeks to meet several of the requirements issued by the Care Inspectorate.

Centred, who manages the Birchwood Recovery Centre, was approached for comment.

