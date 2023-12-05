Fears raised over ‘desperate times’ at Raigmore after hospital issues ‘stay away’ plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears raised over ‘desperate times’ at Raigmore after hospital issues ‘stay away’ plea

Patients urged to avoid A&E unless their condition is life-threatening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Raigmore Hospital Inverness. Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Concerns have  been raised over healthcare in the north after NHS Highland issued advice to dial NHS24 instead of going to the accident and emergency ward.

Far North MP Jamie Stone has written to the scottish government demanding an action plan for Highland residents.

Mr Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has highlighted the “struggle” Highlanders are experiencing to get a GP appointment, describing the situation as “desperate times”,

Patients urged to call NHS24

The MP’s letter comes after Inverness’ Raigmore Hospital advised patients not to seek Accident and Emergency (A&E) services unless the situation is life-threatening.

A tweet posted by NHS Highland on November 29 read: “Raigmore Hospital is very busy today with long waiting times in A&E. If you need urgent care that is not life-threatening, call NHS24 on 111.”

The same concerning message remains today, Tuesday, November 5, on the NHS Highland website

In response to this, Mr Stone expressed his concern “about the capacity and operational effectiveness of Raigmore Hospital this winter.”

Jamie Stone has written the health board demanding answers. Picture supplied by the Liberal Democrats.

The 69-year-old politician added that Highland residents are struggling to get through to their local GP reception for appointments.

The Far North MP demands the Scottish Government a response outlining an action plan for residents to be able to access healthcare “at all times.”

Highland MP Jamie Stone ‘desperate’ letter amid Raigmore Hospital A&E chaos

Below is the full letter from Jamie Stone MP to the Scottish Government:

Dear Cabinet Minister,

I am writing to raise concerns about the capacity and operational effectiveness of Raigmore Hospital this winter.

Via social media, NHS Highland is advising my constituents to stay away from Accident and Emergency unless their condition is life threatening , due to the business and long waits.

Constituents report a struggle to even get through to their local GP reception, never mind secure a timely appointment.

Through casework that comes into my office, I am acutely aware of the existing social care crisis that leaves many with no clinical need left resident in hospital beds which are now clearly in demand.

Constituents bring me stories of being assessed as needing clinical, hospital-based care, yet are being sent home on the bus because there are no beds.

These are desperate times. I would be grateful if you could provide a response that outlines what plan is in place for Highlanders so that they can continue to access healthcare at all times.

NHS Highland has been contacted for comment.

Aberdeen pensioner, 86, waits more than 15 hours for ambulance as nephew slams ‘outrageous’ treatment

