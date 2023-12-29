Inverness businessman recalls dramatic rescue of two elderly men trapped in a car crushed by a tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness businessman recalls dramatic rescue of two elderly men trapped in a car crushed by a tree

Nick Urquhart, 41, owner of mini digger operator Urquhart Groundworks Ltd, rescued the stuck men with the help of two of his neighbours during Storm Gerrit

By Alberto Lejarraga
Local businessman Nick Urquhart and two neighbours successfully cleared the B9006 road at Sunnyside, near Inverness.
Local businessman Nick Urquhart and two neighbours successfully cleared the B9006 road at Sunnyside, near Inverness.

Two elderly men were rescued after the car in which they were travelling was crushed by a tree in Inverness as Storm Gerrit battered Scotland on Wednesday.

Local businessman Nick Urquhart was on the way to get some milk when he saw cars turning and driving away on the B9006 road at Sunnyside, in Culloden Moor, at around 11am.

Mr Urquhart, 41, owner of mini digger operator Urquhart Groundworks Ltd, told the P&J he realised the reason cars were turning around was a tree that had fallen on the road.

He said: “I didn’t see the trapped car at first as the branches were hiding it and you couldn’t see the other side of the road.

Mr Urquhart did not initially realise there was a car stuck under the tree. Supplied by Urquhart Groundworks Ltd

“I didn’t see anyone attempting to clear the tree, so I thought I would go home and grab my chainsaw and my digger to clear the tree.”

The business owner continued: “I knocked on my neighbour’s door and he went straight to the scene with his chainsaw, while I ran home to get the digger.

Two elderly men rescued after tree crushes a car in Culloden

Mr Urquhart recalled that when he got back, his neighbour was there with another man who stays in a house nearby.

He was shocked when his neighbour told him there was a car stuck under the tree and that two elderly people had been pulled safely out of the vehicle.

With the help of two of his neighbours, Mr Urquhart managed to removed the tree from the road. Supplied by Urquhart Groundworks Ltd

“The two elderly gentlemen were sitting in someone’s car to warm up after the accident,” he said.

After making sure they were okay, the three local heroes managed to cut the tree and pulled the car off the road to let the queuing traffic pass.

They used the digger to clear up the road. Supplied by Urquhart Groundworks Ltd

Mr Urquhart added that the Highland Council and police arrived at the scene and finished cutting the tree and redirected the traffic.

The businessman said he was thrilled with the outcome of the incident.

“Everyone who was there did an excellent job and we’re all pleased that no one was hurt and that we got the road reopened,” he concluded.

Major incident declared as A9 drivers stranded in Storm Gerrit snow blizzard for more than 6 hours

 

More from Inverness

Chris Manning, the new general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar
From Fame Academy to Academy Street: Manager of new Foundry bar thrilled at opportunity…
Principal project manager Jason Kelman with the steel frame for the feature rose window. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children
Two mums enjoy lunch round the table with their children in Hilton.
'I used to spend my days home alone - now I'm a lady who…
City manager David Haas and Highland Council event manager Kim Rait show their best dance moves ahead of the Inverness Hogmanay ceilidh. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 28/12/2023
Parade, bands and fireworks: All you need to know about the world's biggest Hogmanay…
Dean Bell with his son Lincoln.
Inverness dad's Storm Gerrit journey from hell after being stranded with toddler
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line.
'I have seen two passengers in five years': Far North Line has least used…
From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell Picture shows; From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers' legal costs
Flooding, landslides and fallen trees have caused havoc. Images (L-R): Jasperimage, Kim Ferguson, Jasperimage
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Thousands without power and new Kintore flood warning as landslides and…
Angry cat closeup. Image: Shutterstock
Angry Highland cats sent more people to hospital than dogs, new figures reveal