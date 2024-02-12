Missing 43 year-old Dylan MacLeod dissapears from South Kessock

Police are looking for missing 43 year-old Dylan MacLeod.

He is from South Kessock in Inverness.

Police believe he was last seen on Saturday February 3.

He is described as standing 6 foot 2 inches tall, with light brown receding hair.

In a statement, Police Scotland wrote: “If you have seen Dylan then we want to speak with you. You may be able to help us trace him and ensure he is safe and well.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference 1196 of 11/02/2024.”

