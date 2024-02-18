Shinty round-up: Kingussie defeat Oban Camanachd as Beauly get the better of Glenurquhart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty round-up: Kingussie defeat Oban Camanachd as Beauly get the better of Glenurquhart

Beauly’s exciting youngster Euan McCormick grabbed a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 win.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glenurquhart's Billy Urquhart with Callum Flynn (Beauly) in a pre-season game played at Braeview, Beauly.
Kingussie scored twice in the first half through James Falconer and the returning Dylan Borthwick as they beat Oban Camanachd 2-0 in their pre-season friendly at Kincraig.

Kings boss Iain Borthwick said: “We played really well, and Thomas Borthwick was probably the man of the match at full centre.

“I thought their keeper Cammy Sutherland also had a great game and it could have been a bigger winning margin but for him.”

Oban boss Gareth Evans added: “We just couldn’t get going so it was a fair outcome as we didn’t really test their goalie.

“Daniel Cameron, young Ross Campbell and Daniel MacCuish all picked up injuries and, with Daniel Sloss also out injured, that’s my main concern right now.”

Evans also sent out a plea for opposition for this coming Saturday, adding: “Our final pre-season friendly against Kyles on Saturday won’t go ahead as we are due to meet twice in the league in March.

“We have Mossfield booked and are available to arrange a game, even at short notice.”

Glenurquhart’s John Barr in control against Torrin Cairns (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson. 

McCormick hits a hat-trick

Beauly and Glenurquhart swapped places in the Mowi Premiership at the end of last season with Beauly relegated and Glenurquhart promoted.

However, it was Beauly who came out on top, winning 3-2, when the sides met at Braeview Park. Beauly’s exciting youngster Euan McCormick grabbed a hat-trick with Charlie Macleod netting for the Glen and John Barr scrambling the ball over the line for their second.

Kyles Athletic warmed up for the new season with a 2-1 victory over Fort William at An Aird to retain the Drew Ferguson Memorial Trophy.

Ross Macrae and Finan Kennedy were on target for Kyles with Fort’s 2023 second team captain Struan Stephen countering. Kyles Athletic’s Andrew King was man of the match, with David Zavaroni also catching the eye at full centre, and new Kyles skipper Scott Macdonald raised the trophy.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox was far from despondent with the outcome, saying: “Kyles are a very good, strong team who are going to do well this season.

“We went in 2-0 down at half-time, but regrouped and won the second half so that’s a real positive.

“We rotated a big squad throughout the game and got lots of minutes in the legs. We also tried out some positional changes, giving us plenty to think about ahead of the new season.”

The Glenurquhart defence work to keep Beauly’s Finlay MacLennan from scoring. Image: Neil  Paterson

For the second successive Saturday, Skye scored late as they beat Lovat 1-0 at Balgate.

The islanders had the better of play in the first half with Lovat enjoying their best spell just after the restart but were kept at bay with Ryan Harrison immense in the Skye defence.

With just three minutes remaining, Seonaidh-Alex Macleod won possession and Jamie Gillies found William MacKinnon who drifted a 25-yard shot by stand-in Lovat keeper Jamie Matheson, who made some good saves during the game.

Kilmallie beat Col Glen 2-0 at Dunoon. Lewis Birrell and Seumas Macfarlane scored the goals that made the difference.

Kilmory lifted the Robert Wylie memorial trophy when they beat Oban Celtic 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Mossfield. Bruce Johnston for Kilmory and Oban Celtic’s Daniel Macmillan were on target during the 90 minutes.

The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup draw has thrown up an Oban derby, meaning Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic will clash twice over three weeks as they also meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans believes the ties will spark huge interest in the town.

He said: “We don’t meet often these days so derbies are good for Oban and there will be a huge crowd at both games.”

Kyles Athletic host Mowi South Division 1 side Ardnamurchan whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll welcome Bute and Col Glen play Inveraray.

