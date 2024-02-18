Shinty round-up: Kingussie defeat Oban Camanachd as Beauly get the better of Glenurquhart

Kingussie scored twice in the first half through James Falconer and the returning Dylan Borthwick as they beat Oban Camanachd 2-0 in their pre-season friendly at Kincraig.

Kings boss Iain Borthwick said: “We played really well, and Thomas Borthwick was probably the man of the match at full centre.

“I thought their keeper Cammy Sutherland also had a great game and it could have been a bigger winning margin but for him.”

Oban boss Gareth Evans added: “We just couldn’t get going so it was a fair outcome as we didn’t really test their goalie.

“Daniel Cameron, young Ross Campbell and Daniel MacCuish all picked up injuries and, with Daniel Sloss also out injured, that’s my main concern right now.”

Evans also sent out a plea for opposition for this coming Saturday, adding: “Our final pre-season friendly against Kyles on Saturday won’t go ahead as we are due to meet twice in the league in March.

“We have Mossfield booked and are available to arrange a game, even at short notice.”

McCormick hits a hat-trick

Beauly and Glenurquhart swapped places in the Mowi Premiership at the end of last season with Beauly relegated and Glenurquhart promoted.

However, it was Beauly who came out on top, winning 3-2, when the sides met at Braeview Park. Beauly’s exciting youngster Euan McCormick grabbed a hat-trick with Charlie Macleod netting for the Glen and John Barr scrambling the ball over the line for their second.

Kyles Athletic warmed up for the new season with a 2-1 victory over Fort William at An Aird to retain the Drew Ferguson Memorial Trophy.

Ross Macrae and Finan Kennedy were on target for Kyles with Fort’s 2023 second team captain Struan Stephen countering. Kyles Athletic’s Andrew King was man of the match, with David Zavaroni also catching the eye at full centre, and new Kyles skipper Scott Macdonald raised the trophy.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox was far from despondent with the outcome, saying: “Kyles are a very good, strong team who are going to do well this season.

“We went in 2-0 down at half-time, but regrouped and won the second half so that’s a real positive.

“We rotated a big squad throughout the game and got lots of minutes in the legs. We also tried out some positional changes, giving us plenty to think about ahead of the new season.”

For the second successive Saturday, Skye scored late as they beat Lovat 1-0 at Balgate.

The islanders had the better of play in the first half with Lovat enjoying their best spell just after the restart but were kept at bay with Ryan Harrison immense in the Skye defence.

With just three minutes remaining, Seonaidh-Alex Macleod won possession and Jamie Gillies found William MacKinnon who drifted a 25-yard shot by stand-in Lovat keeper Jamie Matheson, who made some good saves during the game.

Kilmallie beat Col Glen 2-0 at Dunoon. Lewis Birrell and Seumas Macfarlane scored the goals that made the difference.

Kilmory lifted the Robert Wylie memorial trophy when they beat Oban Celtic 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Mossfield. Bruce Johnston for Kilmory and Oban Celtic’s Daniel Macmillan were on target during the 90 minutes.

The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup draw has thrown up an Oban derby, meaning Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic will clash twice over three weeks as they also meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans believes the ties will spark huge interest in the town.

He said: “We don’t meet often these days so derbies are good for Oban and there will be a huge crowd at both games.”

Kyles Athletic host Mowi South Division 1 side Ardnamurchan whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll welcome Bute and Col Glen play Inveraray.