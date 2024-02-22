Appeal launched to help trace Inverness man who has been missing overnight

Police have launched an appeal to help trace missing Inverness man Ian Hendrie.

The 50-year-old was last seen in the King Brude Gardens area of the city at about 1pm on Wednesday.

Officers have said concerns for his welfare are growing and they are now asking for the public’s help to trace him.

He is described as being around 6ft 4ins tall and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a red and white outdoor jacket, black jeans and black trainers.

Police Constable Steven Mackintosh said: “Concerns are growing for Ian’s welfare and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“Ian has now been missing overnight and he may have sought shelter so we are urging people to look out for him, including checking gardens, sheds and outbuildings.

“If you have seen Ian or know where he might be then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 3071 of February 21.