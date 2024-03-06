Legal challenge could halt vital vote on Caley Thistle battery farm plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal challenge could halt vital vote on Caley Thistle battery farm plan

The club says the scheme is of critical importance to its future.

By John Ross
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances

A legal challenge could prevent Highland Council reviewing a decision on a controversial battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The £40 million project would see containers storing up to 50MW of electricity sited at Fairways Business Park.

It has been thrown into doubt after a move to have planning approval reconsidered by the council next week.

Initially put forward by Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project is wholly owned by the football club.

Club would benefit by millions of pounds

ICT chairman Ross Morrison told a meeting called to discuss the project it would receive a £3.4 million lump sum from selling the battery company to an undisclosed buyer.

This would be used to help secure Caley Thistle’s future and support community programmes.

He said it was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity which would present the club with “difficulties in surviving” if rejected.

But he said a legal challenge is ongoing that could come into play before the council get a chance to vote again.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 people

The council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 last month to grant permission against officials’ recommendations.

Committee vice chairman Paul Oldham, who voted against the plan with chairman Thomas MacLennan, later moved to have the decision reconsidered.

He said it was “not a good look” for the council when so few made such an important decision.

A notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision by the full council next week has been signed by more than 30 councillors.

Amendment bid ‘done incorrectly’

Mr Morrison said he was “absolutely bewildered” by the move.

He said the club should be “lighting cigars with a £10 note” having secured permission and about the sell the asset.

He believes the legal challenges could stop the council meeting going ahead.

“We think the notice of amendment has been done incorrectly.

“We have made several legal representations and have KC opinion. We don’t think it should be going ahead.

“The financial foundation of the club is at risk here because it ‘didn’t look good’ for the council. We don’t think that is a relevant thing.”

The facility is planned near Fairways Business Park

He agreed with former MP and MSP David Stewart that the club could still secure permission from the Scottish Government which is supportive of battery storage schemes to help towards net zero.

“We would have I think a 90% plus chance of getting the thing through via the Scottish Government.”

The 100-plus audience at the meeting was urged to write to councillors outlining their support for the project.

‘No visual or audible impact’

Earlier Mr Morrison detailed the benefits of the project at the meeting of fans, shareholders and sponsors.

He said it would save 20,000 tonnes of Co2 a year, equivalent to planting one million trees.

It would take up just four acres of a 200 acre site and the club claims it would have to have no visual of audible impact on any house.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison.

Opponents of the project have raised concerns, including safety, noise and loss of green space.

They said approval by the committee went against the local development plan.

Lochardil and Drummond Community Council also said it was “hugely disappointed” by the committee decision.

