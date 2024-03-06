Legal challenge could halt vital vote on Caley Thistle battery farm plan

A legal challenge could prevent Highland Council reviewing a decision on a controversial battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The £40 million project would see containers storing up to 50MW of electricity sited at Fairways Business Park.

It has been thrown into doubt after a move to have planning approval reconsidered by the council next week.

Initially put forward by Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project is wholly owned by the football club.

Club would benefit by millions of pounds

ICT chairman Ross Morrison told a meeting called to discuss the project it would receive a £3.4 million lump sum from selling the battery company to an undisclosed buyer.

This would be used to help secure Caley Thistle’s future and support community programmes.

He said it was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity which would present the club with “difficulties in surviving” if rejected.

But he said a legal challenge is ongoing that could come into play before the council get a chance to vote again.

The council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 last month to grant permission against officials’ recommendations.

Committee vice chairman Paul Oldham, who voted against the plan with chairman Thomas MacLennan, later moved to have the decision reconsidered.

He said it was “not a good look” for the council when so few made such an important decision.

A notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision by the full council next week has been signed by more than 30 councillors.

Amendment bid ‘done incorrectly’

Mr Morrison said he was “absolutely bewildered” by the move.

He said the club should be “lighting cigars with a £10 note” having secured permission and about the sell the asset.

He believes the legal challenges could stop the council meeting going ahead.

“We think the notice of amendment has been done incorrectly.

“We have made several legal representations and have KC opinion. We don’t think it should be going ahead.

“The financial foundation of the club is at risk here because it ‘didn’t look good’ for the council. We don’t think that is a relevant thing.”

He agreed with former MP and MSP David Stewart that the club could still secure permission from the Scottish Government which is supportive of battery storage schemes to help towards net zero.

“We would have I think a 90% plus chance of getting the thing through via the Scottish Government.”

The 100-plus audience at the meeting was urged to write to councillors outlining their support for the project.

‘No visual or audible impact’

Earlier Mr Morrison detailed the benefits of the project at the meeting of fans, shareholders and sponsors.

He said it would save 20,000 tonnes of Co2 a year, equivalent to planting one million trees.

It would take up just four acres of a 200 acre site and the club claims it would have to have no visual of audible impact on any house.

Opponents of the project have raised concerns, including safety, noise and loss of green space.

They said approval by the committee went against the local development plan.

Lochardil and Drummond Community Council also said it was “hugely disappointed” by the committee decision.