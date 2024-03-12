Inverness gym to close on April 7 as process to turn site into bowling alley set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness gym to close on April 7 as process to turn site into bowling alley set to begin

The Everlast gym will soon make way for an "entertainment centre".

By Stuart Findlay
Nagina Ishaq
Everlast general manager Nagina Ishaq launched a last-ditch plea to save the gym. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Inverness gym with more than 2,000 members will close its doors for the final time on April 7.

Members of Everlast at the Inverness Shopping Park have known their gym’s days were numbered since Highland Council approved plans for a new bowling alley at the site in December.

The proposal prompted an outcry from hundreds of members of the gym.

More than 200 objections were lodged with the council and two petitions trying to save it attracted more than 600 signatures.

Everlast general manager Nagina Ishaq said her staff and members had done everything they could to keep it open.

A message is now being circulated among members confirming the last day it will be open.

Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s very disappointing,” Nagina said. “But at the end of the day, it’s the landlord’s decision on who they want to continue with as a tenant.

“We knew it was going to take a turn, but it’s still a shock that it’s here now.

“Jobs are at stake and people will have to move on.

“For all the people who started climbing their fitness mountain, they made their friends here. It’s devastating for all of them.”

Last-ditch protest to save the gym fall short

The keys are being handed over to the new tenant on April 18.

Sports Direct, which occupies the same building, will also be closing.

Last summer, more than 40 members of Everlast showed up to an event in support of keeping it running.

The Everlast gym at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Google Maps

Some said they would lose their entire social life as a result of losing the gym.

Hercules Unit Trust, which owns Inverness Shopping Park, has defended the decision to move new businesses in.

It claimed the decision to vacate the site was taken by Frasers Group, the owners of Sports Direct and Everlast, after it failed to agree a deal for renting the building.

Who are the new tenants of the gym site?

The closure of Everlast has re-opened a debate on the lack of sports facilities on the east side of Inverness.

Other gyms in the city are likely to benefit from the numbers relocating from Everlast but some have said they have no plans to join another one.

Hollywood Bowl has been lined up to run the new bowling alley.

It will form part of an “entertainment centre”, which will include a inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate.

