New images are ‘the most compelling evidence yet’ of Loch Ness monster’s existence

A Nessie expert says a simple explanation for the footage "remains elusive" to him.

By Bailey Moreton
'The most compelling evidence yet' of Nessie?
'The most compelling evidence yet' of Nessie?

Newly-released images have been described as “the most compelling evidence yet” of the Loch Ness monster’s existence.

The photos were taken by tourist Chie Kelly in 2018, as she and her family were walking the banks of the famous loch.

She took more than 70 photos of the intriguing shape, which have been stitched together in a moving image.

Chie thought the images had been lost under her husband found them in an archive folder.

She said: “Watching it brings back the memory of the day we witnessed this strange phenomenon.”

The images have been shared by the creators of a Hollywood podcast, The Cryptid Factor Podcast, to coincide with its latest episode aired on March 19.

A number of the 70 photos taken by Chie Kelly were though to be lost, until her husband recovered them.

The show is hosted by Hollywood star Rhys Darby, of Jumanji and Flight of the Conchords fame.

It is co-hosted by documentary producer Leon ‘Buttons’ Kirkbeck and Dan Schreiber, co-host of QI’s No Such Thing As A Fish podcast.

The hosts worked with Loch Ness expert Steve Feltham, who wanted all the images to be made public.

He described them as “the most compelling evidence yet of the monster’s existence”.

Mr Feltham said: “The quality in the way that this set of images has been presented is second to none, never before has a mystery object been photographed on the surface so sharply and in focus here at Loch Ness.

“It has been a privilege to be involved with evidence of this quality.

“A simple explanation remains elusive to me.”

Actor Rhys Darby (centre) has starred of Jumanji and Our Flag Means Death. He said the recovering of the photos represented "justice in the field of cryptozoology."

The podcast episode can be accessed online here.

Conversation