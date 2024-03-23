Inverness mum who nearly died from anorexia says sharing family cooking videos on TikTok helped recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness mum who nearly died from anorexia says sharing family cooking videos on TikTok helped recovery

Ailsa Gardiner has gained thousands of loyal followers by sharing her family meals content online.

By Ellie Milne
Ailsa Gardiner says making TikTok videos helped her recover from anorexia.
Ailsa with her husband, Richard, and children Lucas and Vanessa. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness mum says sharing family cooking videos on TikTok has helped her recover from anorexia.

Ailsa Gardiner, from Balloch, started sharing clips on her account in October 2022 and now has more than 65,000 loyal followers.

The mum-of-two was told she only had days to live after being hospitalised with eating disorder anorexia nervosa in 2022.

Ailsa Gardiner in her kitchen
Ailsa films most of her videos from her kitchen in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ailsa, now 29, “managed to turn a corner” and found support on TikTok, where she started to share videos of her meals.

Now she is hoping her journey back to health can inspire others.

She told The Press and Journal: “It was nice to see there were other girls in that position, and I wasn’t the only one.

“There were a couple of people I followed who really inspired me, but I never came across an account that had a family.

“There wasn’t anybody I could see who was trying to put everything into this recovery while holding a family together.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Ailsa started by uploading videos of her recovery meals to TikTok and then went on to share content with her husband Richard, six-year-old son, Lucas, and four-year-old daughter, Vanessa.

Ailsa Gardiner with her daughter, Vanessa, and son, Lucas
Ailsa Gardiner with her daughter, Vanessa, and son, Lucas. Image: Ailsa Gardiner.

“I felt I held myself accountable with posting my breakfast, lunch and dinner because so many people were counting on me to show I’m not skipping meals,” she said.

“Now, I’m building my channel with my love of cooking and baking, and family life, which keeps me going each day.

“We will go to places in and around Inverness that people may not know about, so I try to promote small independent businesses as well.

Ailsa pictured on the screen of her phone
Ailsa shares three to five videos on TikTok every day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’m always coming up with different ideas for meals and trying combinations that my anorexia would never have let me do before – and showing everyone there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

‘I managed to turn a corner’

Ailsa said she was never comfortable with her body while growing up but her struggle with anorexia did not come to light until she was planning her wedding.

Ailsa Gardiner in hospital
The mum-of-two spent four weeks in hospital in 2022. Image: Ailsa Gardiner.

“I was a dancer and a gymnast when I was younger and felt a lot of pressure growing up,” she said.

“But it really came to fruition during lockdown.

“I bought a wedding dress four months postpartum and it wouldn’t zip up, but I knew it was the dress I wanted.

“I forgot about it for a few months and then I tried it on again and it still didn’t fit.

“That’s when I lost a little bit of control and things spiralled from there.”

Ailsa Gardiner holding empty bowl
Ailsa said her recovery was a “rollercoaster”. Image: Ailsa Gardiner.

Over the next two years, Ailsa started walking several miles each day and restricting her food.

When she was hospitalised in 2022, she was told she could only have days to live.

“One night I got really ill and my husband had to drag me to bed,” she shared.

“I thought I was gone – I was saying goodbye to him and my mum.

“I got taken into hospital and I don’t know if something switched in my head, but I managed to turn a corner.”

Ailsa Gardiner sharing life on TikTok

Recovery has been a “rollercoaster” for Ailsa but she said she has been able to stay focused on her family and her “reasons for wanting to live”.

After leaving hospital she was treated as an outpatient in Inverness and was discharged last year.

The growth of her TikTok account – which has led to brand deals with Tesco, Birds Eye and Quaker Oats – means she can also now call it her job.

Vanessa Gardiner
Four-year-old Vanessa also appears in her mum’s videos. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Vanessa, Ailsa and Lucas sitting on the sofa reading a book
Ailsa loves sharing her family life with her followers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’m definitely riding the wave at the moment and am taking every opportunity that I can from it,” she said.

“I’m doing something I love so it never feels like a chore.

“I try to keep things transparent and positive. I just want it to be reality, not Instagrammable.

“My channel has so so many different audiences who take what they want from my content which I love.

“I get so many messages from people saying they’ve made my recipes and are trying different meals with their kids.

“And, on the recovery side, I’m finding a lot of parents are messaging about their child going through anorexia, and asking my advice on what to say and do.

“It gives them hope.”

  • BEAT can help you find eating disorder support services in your area

