Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity

North-east farming stalwart Harold Murray has published a second book of agricultural poems and memories in aid of charity.

Mr Murray, who lives near Turriff, released his first book Farm Life around 20 years ago and raised more than £18,000 for Cancer Research UK when he sold almost 3,500 copies.

His latest book – Doric, Historic and Humorous – was printed last week and has already produced almost 450 sales, with all proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

It includes around 70 agricultural related poems featuring many well-known people and places connected to the industry.

There are also memories and other pieces of information which Harold has held onto over the decades.

He said: “I was encouraged by many to produce a second book and this time its for Alzheimer’s.

“Writing poems just seems to come to me naturally and I can usually put them together fairly quickly. Some of the poems in the book were made years ago and others were made especially for this book.”

Harold is a dedicated reader of The Press & Journal and is known to have bought 22,500 copies to date.

When he left home in mid-July 1949, his choice of paper was The P&J at a daily cost of two pennies per day.

Harold can often be found at the side of a judging ring at local shows across the north and north-east, and in the past, has judged at many of these events himself.

Doric, Historic and Humorous is available to buy at a cost of £10 by contacting Harold on 07767348692.