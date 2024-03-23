Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity

Doric, Historic and Humorous is available to buy £10.

By Katrina Macarthur
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

North-east farming stalwart Harold Murray has published a second book of agricultural poems and memories in aid of charity.

Mr Murray, who lives near Turriff, released his first book Farm Life around 20 years ago and raised more than £18,000 for Cancer Research UK when he sold almost 3,500 copies.

His latest book – Doric, Historic and Humorous – was printed last week and has already produced almost 450 sales, with all proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

It includes around 70 agricultural related poems featuring many well-known people and places connected to the industry.

There are also memories and other pieces of information which Harold has held onto over the decades.

He said: “I was encouraged by many to produce a second book and this time its for Alzheimer’s.

“Writing poems just seems to come to me naturally and I can usually put them together fairly quickly. Some of the poems in the book were made years ago and others were made especially for this book.”

Harold is a dedicated reader of The Press & Journal and is known to have bought 22,500 copies to date.

When he left home in mid-July 1949, his choice of paper was The P&J at a daily cost of two pennies per day.

Harold can often be found at the side of a judging ring at local shows across the north and north-east, and in the past, has judged at many of these events himself.

Doric, Historic and Humorous is available to buy at a cost of £10 by contacting Harold on 07767348692.

