‘It’s on our to-do list’: Giant pothole at busy Inverness retail park may not be fixed for months

Inverness councillors are urgently calling for a giant pothole to be fixed at one of the city’s retail parks.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson and newly elected councillor Duncan McDonald took pictures of the huge pothole at Inshes Retail Park this week.

Councillor Macpherson said he has been contacted by many constituents who have raised concerns about the issue.

But he explained that the council cannot do anything about it as the retail park is owned by Greenridge and managed by Savills.

Councillors contacted Savills after their visit to the retail park and claim they were told that fixing the pothole is on its “to do list.”

Inverness retail park pothole dangerous for drivers and cyclists

The “severe” pothole is located near the entrance to McDonald’s and the councillor said a bicycle wheel can easily get stuck in it.

Both councillors phoned Savills from inside a car after taking photos of the pothole at the retail park.

“I told them: ‘You can’t drive into MacDonald’s to buy an ice cream or a burger without almost dislocating the wheel on your car or bike,’” councillor Macpherson said.

The councillor for Inverness south explained the pothole was previously fixed in 2021, when shops reopened after Covid, after he phoned the retail park’s managing agent.

However, the repairs may still take a while, as he revealed Savills told him they are aiming to have the improvement works completed by September.

But the councillor hopes this can be done sooner, as he said cyclists and pedestrians regularly contact him to ask him if it can be fixed.

Charging points for electric cars at Inshes Retail Park

Councillor Macpherson revealed that the Inshes Retail Park manager also shared some exciting news.

He said: “We were told that they are going to put electric car charges for shoppers.”

This will be done as part of the upcoming improvement works.

Savills management agency has been approached for comment.