Visiting at Western Isles hospital restricted after two positive Covid cases confirmed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Visiting at Western Isles Hospital has been restricted after two positive Covid cases were confirmed there.

It is now essential visits only at the Stornoway site while contact tracing is underway.

The health board had previously allowed one designated visitor for each patient during their stay at the hospital.

But this has now been restricted due to fears about Covid being spread.

Essential visits are the only ones permitted at Western Isles Hospital and include:

• A birth partner supporting a woman during hospital visits

• For a person receiving end-of-life care

• To support someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed

• To accompany a child in hospital.

This list is not exhaustive, and you should get in touch with the hospital to pre-arrange a visit.

Appointments will ensure the number of people in the clinical area at one time is limited to maintain a safe physical distance.

The health board cannot guarantee you will get your preferred choice of visiting time.

NHS Western Isles will continue to promote virtual visiting.