Funding groups in Moray join together to help target money better

Independent funding organisations in the north-east have joined together to help campaigners get easier access to money.

A pool of 14 grant-making bodies have formed the Moray Funders’ Forum to better target cash at where it is needed most.

It is hoped that the new group will enable local charities to explain the most pressing issues they are currently facing.

The most recent meeting heard from Elgin Youth Cafe and Moray Well Being Hub, who warned that many people, especially youngsters, were facing issues accessing vital services that have shifted online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forum facilitator Edward Fitsell, who works for TSI Moray, believes the new platform was needed to help grant-givers learn from each other and collaborate more.

He said: “The aim is to support the ongoing development of stronger communities in Moray by ensuring well-managed groups and organisations receive the support and resources they require.”

Kay Jackson, manager of the Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation, which is a member of the forum, added: “After only five meetings we are already seeing the value of the Moray Funders’ Forum.

“Regular input from local community practitioners is helping members to understand current funding needs in Moray as we continue to live with the effects of the pandemic.

“Crucially, it is building closer working relationships between grant-making bodies which is proving invaluable in supporting Moray’s local communities at this challenging time.”