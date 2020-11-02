Pubs across Highlands and Moray reopen as hospitality rules are relaxed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The relaxation of lockdown rules across Moray and the Highlands has allowed some pubs to open for the first time in a month.

Tighter hospitality restrictions imposed in October meant bars could no longer serve alcohol indoors.

The move left many premises who did not sell food or have a beer garden with no other option but to close their doors once again during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to place Moray, Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles into level one of the Scottish Government’s new tiered coronavirus system means they can open once again.

The Steamboat Inn in Lossiemouth welcomed back regular customers for the first time since October 9.

Owner Hazel Istance explained staff had been polishing and cleaning ahead of the big day.

She said: “Hopefully it will now stay the way it is now for the rest of the year, or maybe even go a bit closer to normal with background music.

“Live music, especially on Sundays, has been a big miss for us. It would be nice to get a bit more atmosphere back.

“It’s good to be back open again though. I’ve been scared to order more beer because we had to throw away 17 or 18 kegs back in March.”

The relaxation of rules has also allowed Revolution in Inverness to reopen.

The Church Street bar had only welcomed back customers on September 1 after being shut during the summer.

However, despite the openings across the north, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been placed in level two of the coronavirus guidelines – meaning alcohol can only be served indoors with a main meal or outdoors.

The Scottish Government has said it will review the tiers regularly.