Roadworks to affect traffic on A96 near Elgin from Sunday

A 10mph convoy will be in place on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Elgin next week.

Resurfacing work will start on the A96 between Lhanbryde and Barmuckity and is due to take four nights to complete.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place each night between 7.30pm and 6.30am to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

The £130,000 works will fix defects in the road surface between Barmuckity and Lhanbryde.

The junctions of the A96/B9103 leading north to Lossiemouth and south to Inchberry will be closed overnight.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £130,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.”

Signed diversions will be in place each night.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.