Medals for RAF Lossiemouth crews tasked with breaking Middle East terrorist groups

Front-line personnel at RAF Lossiemouth have been presented with medals for running missions in the Middle East.

Crews from 6 Squadron have returned from running air strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq from a base in Cyprus.

Medals have now been presented to the personnel who were deployed overseas as well as those who supporting the missions from Moray.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Meanwhile, more crews from RAF Lossiemouth and other UK bases continue to run missions against terrorists in the region.

Moray Lord Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro, who presented the medals, said: “It is always a genuine privilege to present operational medals. 6 Sqn had an excellent tour on Operation Shader, getting to grips with the complications of working in a coalition and of dealing with a multitude of adversaries in the air and on the ground.

“It was a successful endeavour for everyone involved and an anxious time for the families at home.”

© Supplied by RAF Lossiemouth

Wing Commander Matthew D’Aubyn, officer commanding 6 Sqn, said: “We adapted our format to cater for Covid-19 restrictions and I’m delighted that we were able to formally recognise the outstanding service and commitment of 6 Squadron personnel in support of Operation Shader, as well as the fantastic achievements of other personnel.

“I also congratulate their amazing families who support us every step of the way and would normally share in these special occasions.”

RAF Lossiemouth currently has four front-line Typhoon squadrons, including 6 Sqn, as well as the new P-8A Poseidon fleet.