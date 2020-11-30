Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A London-based classical singer who returned to her Moray hometown to “wait out” the coronavirus pandemic is hoping to inspire youngsters to continue to perform at Christmas.

Venues across the north-east are traditionally full of school and amateur dramatic show during the festive season.

This year many will miss their time in the limelight as stages remain in the dark through the winter.

However, professional singer Wendy Carr wants to ensure the next generation of talent will still get their moment in the spotlight this Christmas.

The Keith-born performer, who moved to London seven years ago, has organised a virtual concert to continue to inspire youngsters to reach for a career in the industry despite its current challenges.

The 32-year-old took her own first steps onto the stage as a young girl with her hometown’s Stagestars Scotland and last year performed for royalty at Windsor Castle.

She said: “I just felt so bad because obviously there are usually a lot of opportunities for young folk in performing groups around this time of year.

“I’ve got all the contacts and skills to be getting my own things online but it’s difficult for people trying to break through, especially in a rural area.

“I wanted to give folk the opportunity to work towards something while sharing that with friends and family.”

Wendy has faced an uncertain future herself since the implementation of lockdown restrictions in March.

The pandemic forced her summer schedule, which included a private event at Buckingham Palace, with West End singing quarter Ida Girls to be cancelled.

© JASPERIMAGE

Instead, the performer returned to Moray for what she initially hoped would a temporary break of just a few months.

Eight months later she is still in the north-east while continuing to collaborate with other performers online.

She said: “Because of everything happening with the pandemic the whole of the performing and music industry has stopped – everything is at a standstill.

“Everything had been cancelled so I took the decision to come back home again to wait it out because nothing was happening down there.

“I don’t know when I’m going to be going back, unfortunately it doesn’t look like there’s an end date in sight at the moment.

“I started a project online last year called Wendy Sings Wednesday, where I shared videos online, which has been really good at keeping up my connections with other performers.”

© Supplied by Wendy Carr

Groups from throughout the area are expected to feature in the upcoming Keith Community Christmas Concert.

Highland dancers, solo musicians, the Strathspey Fiddlers and the Keith and District Silver Band are just some of the performers on the line-up.

And while the concert will be broadcast free online, donations will be collected online to support local causes including Keith Rotary Club, Keith Cancer Link and environmental charity Reap.

Wendy said: “It’s the first time something like this has been held. I think communities will be excited to have a concert to attend, even if it is only virtually.

“I want it to be free to watch and family-friendly. Charities are also greatly suffering because of the pandemic so we’d love to raise as much money as we can for them too.”

The concert will be broadcast on Wendy Carr’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday, December 13 at 7pm.