A Fochabers family have taken their Christmas lights to the next level this year to support the Archie Foundation.

The Steele family regularly adorn their Speyside home with decorations to celebrate the festive season.

However, this year they have brought an entire winter wonderland to their front garden to support NHS workers.

Money raised from the lights display outside the Fochabers home will be donated to the charity due to David Steele’s daughter Seonagh working on the children’s ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Step-mother Lou Steele said: “Seonagh has told us how difficult things have been this year so we wanted to do something, just to say thank you to NHS staff.

“We wanted to raise spirits after the year we’ve all been through.”

An inflatable Santa, Christmas tree and even an artificial snow machine are all part of the lights show outside the Fochabers home to collect donations for the Archie Foundation.

Wood donated from Keith Builders Merchants has also been used to suspend an image of reindeer pulling a sleigh from the house.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

A perimeter fence has also been erected following support from sawmill James Jones to ensure the display complies with coronavirus guidance.

Mrs Steele explained the winter snowscape had already proved popular with visitors but was not sure if it would become an annual feature on the street.

She joked: “It’s very bright, we’ll have to see what the neighbours think.”