Moray theatre group thanks public after panto DVD raises almost £3,000

A Moray theatre group that released its festive panto on DVD has thanked the community after raising almost £3,000 for future production costs.

Over the years, the Out of The Darkness Theatre Company’s annual pantomime has been a popular fixture at schools to get local youngsters into the Christmas spirit.

However, organisers were forced to axe their live performances last year due to the pandemic.

But The National Lottery Community Fund, The Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation, Elgin Rotary and Tennants of Elgin all stepped in to fund a filmed performance of Dick McWhittington.

The theatre company released 1,200 copies of their filmed production which included around 300 free copies to the community and the other 900 copies to raise much needed cash for the group.

The panto proved to be a success as the group raised £2,811 through donations and a Christmas raffle.

Mark Sellars, the group’s business manager, said: “We never expected the response that we have had and it was brilliant.

“The cash will be used for next year’s production.

“We are focusing on doing something similar to what we have just done and do another community project which is at the early stages.

“We received a lot of super feedback from the schools which is so great and hopefully we can go on tour next year as you miss the live interaction.

“We would like to thank the local community, including all businesses who generously supported our Christmas raffle by providing a prize and purchasing raffle tickets, and everyone who made a donation towards our Pantomime DVD – Dick McWhittington.”