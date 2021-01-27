Moray Council offers all residents discounted online gym membership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council has teamed up with an online fitness empire to offer all residents in the region discounted workouts.

Gyms across Scotland have been forced to close amid a national lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

Now Moray Council is offering all households in the region a discounted membership of LES MILLS On Demand, regardless of whether they use the authority’s leisure centres or not.

The service provides 13 different exercise programmes for a range of abilities and ages.

Moray Council’s sport and leisure manager, Ken Brown, said: “There’s a huge demand for online workouts which are available anytime, anywhere, and it’ll be of particular benefit while our leisure facilities remain closed.

“Our discounted membership offers unbeatable value for money with unlimited access to workouts for less than 30p per day.”

Moray residents can access a discounted monthly membership for £7.94, reduced from £11.95. Those registering before the end of January will also get a free 60-day trial.