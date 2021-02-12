Cobbler’s shock as Peaky Blinders bosses ask him to add non-slip protection to stars’ shoes in freezing filming conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray cobbler has revealed how he came to the rescue of TV’s toughest gangsters as they filmed scenes during the coldest weather in Scotland for more than a decade.

Stars like Cillian Murphy endured snow and sub-zero temperatures as the cameras rolled on some crucial scenes for the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders.

The cast soon found their footwear was not suited to the icy conditions around Portsoy Harbour – which had been given an overhaul to look like a French port ahead of filming.

To keep the schedule on track, not to mention ensuring the safety of their stars, show bosses placed an urgent call to Elgin Shoe Repair.

Owner Kenny Morran was asked to add non-slip protection to eight pairs of shoes worn by the actors to prevent them from suffering any nasty falls at the picturesque 17th-century harbour.

After getting over his surprise at the urgent request, Mr Morran and his colleague, Ben Logan, took around four hours to make sure all the necessary protection was added to the shoes.

Mr Morran said: “We got a phone call from the costume department at the production team in Portsoy asking for us to fix these shoes.

“They said that they had about eight pairs that they needed non-slippy protection.

“The firm asked how soon we could get the shoes back, and I said that we would do our best to do it in the same day.

“We talked through the options and it was my wife that said it could be for Peaky Blinders, which I doubted at first.

“But it was Peaky Blinders and they had come to see me to get the cast some safer footwear – rather than slipping around flagstones at the harbour.

“It was really good for the production company to search out an independent store like myself to help with the shoes.”

The businessman has been fixing shoes in Moray’s biggest town since 1989 and he is really looking forward to seeing his work in the show’s final series.

His business, based in Elgin’s High Street, carries out shoe repairs and key cutting for a wide range of businesses, organisations and charities.

Mr Morran added: “Cheekily, I asked the costume department if we would be in the credits and I was told no.

“I watch Peaky Blinders but I have only watched up until the third series, so I have got a fair bit of catching up to do now.

“It certainly gives me a really good reason to quickly catch up on the series.

“I really enjoy my job as a cobbler and the best thing about it is the heartfelt thanks you get every day from different people, after doing the smallest jobs.

“We keep our loyal customer base which is very good and it is super to be part of a major hit BBC TV show like Peaky Blinders.”

Visit Aberdeenshire’s chief executive, Chris Foy, previously told the Press and Journal of his high hopes that the inclusion of Portsoy in the hit show would bring about a tourism boost.

The decision to film in the north-east village reportedly came after the crew were impressed by the way residents handled the filming of the remake of Whisky Galore.