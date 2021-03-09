Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

NHS Grampian has insisted its coronavirus vaccine rollout remains on-track despite concerns about it moving to the next stage before some have received their jabs.

Today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the programme would soon move to the next phase with 50 to 59-year-olds getting appointments scheduled.

However, the development caused confusion among some over-60 Moray residents who have not yet had their own jab scheduled.

NHS Grampian has stressed appointment letters are on their way for 60 to 64-year-olds while saying they continued to make “good progress” amid a slowdown in national supplies.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “There is considerable concern in Moray that some people are being left behind.

“One person who contacted me, aged over 60 and with an underlying health condition, has still heard nothing despite filling in an online enquiry form.

“Others are unclear whether they should await contact from the NHS or pursue a booking themselves.”

© Supplied

Throughout the vaccine rollout, residents have been asked not to contact their local NHS to ask about their appointment, but have instead been asked to wait until they are contacted.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We want to take this opportunity to reassure everyone in Moray – and the wider Grampian region – that we continue to make good progress in the vaccination programme.

“The well-publicised slowdown in vaccine supply has reduced activity, but we are working through the priority groups in line with other parts of the country.

“Appointments are now on their way to those aged 60-64 and we will soon start issuing appointments for those aged 55-59.

“Anyone aged 65 or over – or aged 16-64 with an underlying health condition which puts them at increased risk – who has not yet been vaccinated or received their appointment should complete the form available on NHS Inform or call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

“If they have already completed a form, we would ask them to bear with us as we deal with enquiries.”