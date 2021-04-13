Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls have been made for people to write in their native Doric tongue as a popular competition returns after being disrupted by the pandemic.

The Keith Traditional Music and Song Festival is normally held every year in June, with three poetry competitions aimed at primary kids, families and adults to write Doric poetry.

However, last year’s event was cancelled as result of the pandemic.

Now all three contests will run together this year.

The Ian Middleton poetry contest is aimed at primary school pupils aged 12 and under and named after one of the most renowned writers of hilarious Doric verse.

The Charles Murray contest named after the famous north east poet is open to people from different generations.

The winners will receive a beautiful silver salver with a lovely image of Charles Murray etched upon the front, which was designed by local artist Joyce Thain and donated by local businesswoman Marguerite Cruickshank.

The final contest is the Aultgowrie trophy, which was introduced in 2019 and is for adults.

In 2019’s contest, it attracted 54 entries from an age range that went right up to 92.

It is hoped that the contest attracts a large number of entries.

Calls for people to enter Doric contest

Joyce Dawson from the Keith branch of the TMSA said: “We look forward to receiving all your entries.

“We hope that everyone gets as much fun writing them as we do reading them.

“In years passed, there has been people from across Moray and Aberdeenshire taking place.”

Entries should either be emailed before May 16 to keithfestival@gmail.com or posted to Aultgowrie, 124 Moss Street, Keith, AB55 5EZ