Buckie Salvation Army bosses are bracing for the number of people using their foodbank to soar in the months ahead due to unemployment.

Foodbanks and community larders have been working tirelessly to support people across Scotland, as thousands have been battling the significant financial burdens brought about by Covid-19.

This comes as redundancies are expected to continue to strike across the country.

The number of people using the foodbank based at the Salvation Army building on New Street has increased by 66% in 2020/2021, compared to 2019/2020.

The foodbank has risen to the challenge, supporting many people struggling on reduced incomes due to furlough or redundancy, or having to shield from the virus.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

‘Demand has skyrocketed’

Major Bruce Smith has said he has “never experienced” the massive demand placed on the foodbank by lockdown before during his 30 years working for the charitable organisation.

He told The P&J: “In the year 2019/20 we supplied 386 parcels to feed 878 people for a minimum of 2,634 days.

“In 2020/21 we supplied 1,458 parcels to feed 2,985 people for a minimum of 8,955 days.

“We are unsure about how the next few months play out, however we do expect to see even more people needing our services because of redundancies and fewer due to self isolating from covid.

“Demand has skyrocketed.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT Media

He added: “I think the pandemic has certainly brought the issue to a wider audience that so many people in this small community are suffering and especially that we are as busy as we are.

“We have been Salvation Army officers for 30 years and never experienced anything remotely like with the demand.

“A lot of people have been self isolating due to covid and we have been helping people right through the last year and providing what supplies they were needing.”

Recognition for efforts

The foodbank started in September 2017 was included in the Covid Commendations set up by the Lord Lieutenants of Banffshire and Moray to recognise people for their exceptional efforts in helping others during the crisis.

Now around 180 groups have been applauded for their efforts.

Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson has previously hailed communities and people for coming together to support each other as the pandemic continues to have a devastating impact across the whole country.

Mr Simpson said: “We have all been impressed by the way so many groups and individuals have come together to deliver support to their communities, especially to those who have been vulnerable or isolating.

The Lord Lieutenant for Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, added: “On behalf of our communities, we give our sincere congratulations and thanks to all those who are receiving these commendations.”

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Kind-hearted locals have been hailed for their donations to the foodbank.

Major Isobel Smith added: “I think we have learnt to think really quickly on our feet and adapted to what we did to the situation we found ourselves in.

“Over the year we have developed and have around five volunteer drivers who come in half an hour intervals to pick up the packages.

“We have a great team and have around half a dozen people who put the packages together and the hall is big enough for us to be well spaced out.

“The support from the community has been incredible and the dedication of the volunteers who have made this possible is truly impressive.

“Demand for our services still remains very high.

“The demand has been huge and certainly for this size of the place – we both just didn’t expect to have the demand like this.

The foodbank is open from 11am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays at the Salvation Army hall on New Street, Buckie.

Donations can also be handed over then.