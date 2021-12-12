Garden shed set on fire in Buckie as police appeal for information

An error occurred. Please try again.

A garden shed went up in flames after being purposely set on fire in Buckie.

Police in Moray are appealing for information following the wilful fire raising incident.

Officers received a report of a garden shed on fire at an address on Milton Drive around 9.45pm on Friday, December 10.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire safely. There were no injuries.

Detective constable Dean Lynch, of Police Scotland’s CID unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident.

“I would ask if anyone was in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspicious that they get in contact with officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dascham footage that could assist with our enquiries please come forward and speak to police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting incident 3555 of Friday, 10 December, 2021.