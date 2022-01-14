Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Major development including 500 homes and a new primary school in Buckie expected to take a step forward

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 10:33 am
The draft Buckie south masterplan will be discussed at a Moray Council planning meeting on Tuesday.
A major housing development for a Moray coastal town is expected to take a step forward next week.

Councillors will be asked to agree the draft Buckie south masterplan that includes proposals for up to 500 homes, a primary school, community facilities, shops and services at a meeting on Tuesday.

Put forward by Springfield Properties, the plan aims to create 20-minute neighbourhoods were residents can have the majority of their daily needs met within 800 meters of the home, encouraging people to walk or cycle rather than using their cars.

As well as homes, shops and a school the development makes provision for parks, allotments and an orchard as well as extensive landscaping.

Work is expected to be carried out in five phases over a 20-year timescale.

Planning permission for the first stage consisting of 102 homes and a retail unit has already been submitted to Moray Council, and is expected to be completed in 2025.

500 homes and a school for Buckie

In the report before members of the planning and regulatory services committee, principal planning officer Eily Webster said: “The vision for the draft masterplan is to create a sustainable, high quality neighbourhood with a strong sense of place that promotes opportunities for active healthy living.

“Further discussion is taking place with the developer to ensure the masterplan accords with the Local Development Plan 2020, and provides sufficient clarity to deliver the vision and speed up the planning application stage.”

If approved the draft masterplan will go out for an eight week virtual consultation with stakeholders including community councils. Individuals will be able to book one to one online appointments.

Comments will be collated and reported back to the committee.

