Major development including 500 homes and a new primary school in Buckie expected to take a step forward

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major housing development for a Moray coastal town is expected to take a step forward next week.

Councillors will be asked to agree the draft Buckie south masterplan that includes proposals for up to 500 homes, a primary school, community facilities, shops and services at a meeting on Tuesday.

Put forward by Springfield Properties, the plan aims to create 20-minute neighbourhoods were residents can have the majority of their daily needs met within 800 meters of the home, encouraging people to walk or cycle rather than using their cars.

As well as homes, shops and a school the development makes provision for parks, allotments and an orchard as well as extensive landscaping.

Work is expected to be carried out in five phases over a 20-year timescale.

Planning permission for the first stage consisting of 102 homes and a retail unit has already been submitted to Moray Council, and is expected to be completed in 2025.

500 homes and a school for Buckie

In the report before members of the planning and regulatory services committee, principal planning officer Eily Webster said: “The vision for the draft masterplan is to create a sustainable, high quality neighbourhood with a strong sense of place that promotes opportunities for active healthy living.

“Further discussion is taking place with the developer to ensure the masterplan accords with the Local Development Plan 2020, and provides sufficient clarity to deliver the vision and speed up the planning application stage.”

If approved the draft masterplan will go out for an eight week virtual consultation with stakeholders including community councils. Individuals will be able to book one to one online appointments.

Comments will be collated and reported back to the committee.