Rugby: Orkney look to bounce back by beating Glenrothes

Orkney will return to Fife tomorrow on a mission to bring back maximum points from their game with bottom side Glenrothes.

The islanders will be bidding to put behind them the memory of last weekend’s defeat at Dunfermline, who are now top of Caley Division 1.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd remains confident of regaining the leadership of the top Caley league and subsequently the only promotion place on offer.

He said: “We didn’t play particularly well last week.

“Dunfermline played well and yet we still picked up a losing bonus point and have two games in hand. It’s ours to lose, but we must pick up five points on Saturday.”

Dunfermline have a much tougher task at home to Aberdeen Wanderers who on their day are capable of beating even the best.

In the same division, the clash between Caithness and Ellon, the only two of the chasing pack who have any chance of overhauling the two leading teams, has been called off due to Covid issues in the Ellon camp.

In Caley 2 North, leaders Aberdeenshire travel to Invergordon where they meet fourth placed Ross Sutherland who are getting the full respect of Shire head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “We know we’ll face a big challenge up there, but if we are to be promoted, these are the games we must win. I am pretty confident we’ll do just that.”

Moray, their nearest challengers, are away to 2nd Aberdeen Grammar, while 2nd Highland host a game with struggling Mackie FPs who have won only one game so far this season.

In the meantime in Caley 3 North, runaway leaders 2nd Gordonians are in Inverurie where the Countesswells side meet third placed Garioch, while in Caley 4 North, Turriff entertain Aberdeen University Medics and Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to 2nd Caithness.