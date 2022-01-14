Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Orkney look to bounce back by beating Glenrothes

By Jack Nixon
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Plenty of action to look forward to in the Caley leagues.
Plenty of action to look forward to in the Caley leagues.

Orkney will return to Fife tomorrow on a mission to bring back maximum points from their game with bottom side Glenrothes.

The islanders will be bidding to put behind them the memory of last weekend’s defeat at Dunfermline, who are now top of Caley Division 1.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd remains confident of regaining the leadership of the top Caley league and subsequently the only promotion place on offer.

He said: “We didn’t play particularly well last week.

“Dunfermline played well and yet we still picked up a losing bonus point and have two games in hand. It’s ours to lose, but we must pick up five points on Saturday.”

Dunfermline have a much tougher task at home to Aberdeen Wanderers who on their day are capable of beating even the best.

In the same division, the clash between Caithness and Ellon,  the only two of the chasing pack who have any chance of overhauling the two leading teams, has been called off due to Covid issues in the Ellon camp.

Rugby: Orkney suffer a rare defeat against Dunfermline in Caley Division 1

In Caley 2 North, leaders Aberdeenshire travel to Invergordon where they meet fourth placed Ross Sutherland who are getting the full respect of Shire head coach Charlie Catto.

He said: “We know we’ll face a big challenge up there, but if we are to be promoted, these are the games we must win. I am pretty confident we’ll do just that.”

Moray, their nearest challengers, are away to 2nd Aberdeen Grammar, while 2nd Highland host a game with struggling Mackie FPs who have won only one game so far this season.

In the meantime in Caley 3 North, runaway leaders 2nd Gordonians are in Inverurie where the Countesswells side meet third placed Garioch, while in Caley 4 North, Turriff entertain Aberdeen University Medics and Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to 2nd Caithness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]