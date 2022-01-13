Ciaran Young becomes latest Nairn County player to sign new contract

Nairn County forward Ciaran Young has put pen to paper on an extension at Station Park until the summer of 2025.

Young, a product of the youth system at Nairn, has scored five times in 14 games this season, including in the last two wins over Rothes and Deveronvale.

He joins Glenn Main, Dylan McLean, Sam Gordon and Fraser Dingwall in pledging their future to the Wee County.

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the club website: “It has been a breakthrough year for Ciaran this season and we are all delighted for him.

“He comes from just around the corner from Station Park having been brought up in Queenspark and it is great when someone from right on our doorstep starts to make a breakthrough.

“Ciaran has been with us all through our youth programme, where he has made an impression and scored at every level he has played. I still remember the first time I saw him play and he scored an outrageous scissors kick for the under-17s up at Nairn Academy.

“He is capable of all sorts of finishes and he has great natural talent but that will only get him so far in adult football. It is now up to Ciaran to take on board what the coaches are telling him to make the necessary improvements to his game to enjoy a prolonged career with us.”