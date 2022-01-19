Police believe missing 75-year-old Aberdeen man may have travelled to Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers believe missing Aberdeen pensioner Robin Green could have travelled to Keith.

The 75-year-old was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday in Aberdeen’s Broomhill Road.

It is believed he then travelled by bus to Keith and alighted at Fife Square, at around 12.30pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, clean-shaven, with grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a colourful patterned jumper, beige cargo trousers and blue trainers.

Sergeant Fiona Duncan said: “Robin is known to travel by bus and on foot to areas of scenic value.

“Our inquiries have confirmed that he alighted a bus in Keith and I would appeal to locals in the area to keep an eye out for him.

“We are keen to trace him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Mr Green’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 1682 of January 18.