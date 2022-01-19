Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police believe missing 75-year-old Aberdeen man may have travelled to Keith

By Daniel Boal
January 19, 2022, 11:18 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 11:34 am
Missing man Robin Green.
Officers believe missing Aberdeen pensioner Robin Green could have travelled to Keith.

The 75-year-old was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday in Aberdeen’s Broomhill Road.

It is believed he then travelled by bus to Keith and alighted at Fife Square, at around 12.30pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, clean-shaven, with grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a colourful patterned jumper, beige cargo trousers and blue trainers.

Sergeant Fiona Duncan said: “Robin is known to travel by bus and on foot to areas of scenic value.

“Our inquiries have confirmed that he alighted a bus in Keith and I would appeal to locals in the area to keep an eye out for him.

“We are keen to trace him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Mr Green’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 1682 of January 18.

