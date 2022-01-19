Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray Council supports locals by freezing service charges for another year

By Lauren Robertson
January 19, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 3:46 pm
Moray Council HQ.

The majority of service charges across Moray will be frozen for the second year as a result of the pandemic.

Moray Council announced charges within their control would remain at 2021/22 levels for 2022/23.

This is the council’s way of supporting residents and recognising the ongoing challenges they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

Moray Council convener, Shona Morrison, said: “We all hoped to be over the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic by now but the truth is many households in Moray are in just as uncertain a place as they were this time last year.

“Freezing service charges at last year’s levels is our way of saying the council recognises the difficulties residents are facing and we’re trying to be as supportive as we can within our means.”

Which services charges are changing?

Though most service charges will remain as they were last year, there are some changes.

Charges for wash/dry toilet maintenance are to be removed and a number of new charges instated.

The new 3D printer in Elgin Library will now be £2 to use plus £1 per 50g used, with a minimum charge of £3. There is also a new ice-making plant at Buckie harbour and charges for the supply of ice are £60 per tonne or £2.50 per standard fish box.

A reduction in the annual compound charge for chartered vessels under 10m length has also been accepted.

The surcharge for registrars to perform marriages outwith the marriage rooms or on Saturdays is also increasing by £2. This is due to an increase is salaries.

Though there are no immediate changes to council tax, this is to be discussed at future budget setting meetings.

Hiring land in Moray

While community and charity events won’t be charged for use of open spaces, there are new charges for commercial use of council-owned open spaces and parks.

Ms Morrison explained: “There are some charges the council has no control over and the introduction of new charges, park use for example, has come about as we try to recoup costs associated with the hiring of our land.

“This brings us in-line with other local authorities and means events should run without a detrimental effect on the council.”

These charges can be found under section G3 of the meeting paper.

