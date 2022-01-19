Moray Council supports locals by freezing service charges for another year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The majority of service charges across Moray will be frozen for the second year as a result of the pandemic.

Moray Council announced charges within their control would remain at 2021/22 levels for 2022/23.

This is the council’s way of supporting residents and recognising the ongoing challenges they are facing as a result of the pandemic.

Moray Council convener, Shona Morrison, said: “We all hoped to be over the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic by now but the truth is many households in Moray are in just as uncertain a place as they were this time last year.

“Freezing service charges at last year’s levels is our way of saying the council recognises the difficulties residents are facing and we’re trying to be as supportive as we can within our means.”

Which services charges are changing?

Though most service charges will remain as they were last year, there are some changes.

Charges for wash/dry toilet maintenance are to be removed and a number of new charges instated.

The new 3D printer in Elgin Library will now be £2 to use plus £1 per 50g used, with a minimum charge of £3. There is also a new ice-making plant at Buckie harbour and charges for the supply of ice are £60 per tonne or £2.50 per standard fish box.

A reduction in the annual compound charge for chartered vessels under 10m length has also been accepted.

The surcharge for registrars to perform marriages outwith the marriage rooms or on Saturdays is also increasing by £2. This is due to an increase is salaries.

Though there are no immediate changes to council tax, this is to be discussed at future budget setting meetings.

Hiring land in Moray

While community and charity events won’t be charged for use of open spaces, there are new charges for commercial use of council-owned open spaces and parks.

Ms Morrison explained: “There are some charges the council has no control over and the introduction of new charges, park use for example, has come about as we try to recoup costs associated with the hiring of our land.

“This brings us in-line with other local authorities and means events should run without a detrimental effect on the council.”

