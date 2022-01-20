Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray road to be closed while ‘dangerous’ tree is taken down

By Lauren Robertson
January 20, 2022, 4:09 pm
The tree that is currently at risk of falling onto the road. Pictures by Moray Council.
A section of the B9103 will be closed near Cascades on Friday while work gets under way to take down a “dangerous” tree.

The tree is currently in danger of falling onto the road so is to be removed by tree surgeons.

During daylight hours, a section of the road between the A96 at Sherriffston and the B9015 at Inchberry will be closed.

Diversions will be in place in both directions while the work is ongoing.

The northbound diversion will be signposted from Inchberry via the A96 at Mosstodloch. The southbound diversion will be through Clackmarras/Fogwatt and then via the A941 to Rothes.

Map of the diversion route.

Moray Council apologised in a post on their Facebook page for any inconvenience caused by the diversions.

