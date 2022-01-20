Moray road to be closed while ‘dangerous’ tree is taken down By Lauren Robertson January 20, 2022, 4:09 pm The tree that is currently at risk of falling onto the road. Pictures by Moray Council. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A section of the B9103 will be closed near Cascades on Friday while work gets under way to take down a “dangerous” tree. The tree is currently in danger of falling onto the road so is to be removed by tree surgeons. During daylight hours, a section of the road between the A96 at Sherriffston and the B9015 at Inchberry will be closed. Diversions will be in place in both directions while the work is ongoing. The northbound diversion will be signposted from Inchberry via the A96 at Mosstodloch. The southbound diversion will be through Clackmarras/Fogwatt and then via the A941 to Rothes. Map of the diversion route. Moray Council apologised in a post on their Facebook page for any inconvenience caused by the diversions. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Resurfacing works to close A96 near Inverurie over two weekends Section of Banff road closed for three weeks while repairs are carried out Tractor and car crash closes A96 near Nairn Gas works to begin on section of A96 through Elgin in January