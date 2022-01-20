Moray road to be closed while ‘dangerous’ tree is taken down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the B9103 will be closed near Cascades on Friday while work gets under way to take down a “dangerous” tree.

The tree is currently in danger of falling onto the road so is to be removed by tree surgeons.

During daylight hours, a section of the road between the A96 at Sherriffston and the B9015 at Inchberry will be closed.

Diversions will be in place in both directions while the work is ongoing.

The northbound diversion will be signposted from Inchberry via the A96 at Mosstodloch. The southbound diversion will be through Clackmarras/Fogwatt and then via the A941 to Rothes.

Moray Council apologised in a post on their Facebook page for any inconvenience caused by the diversions.