Malky Mackay says time was right for Tom Grivosti to leave Ross County for St Patrick’s Athletic

Tom Grivosti has completed his switch from Ross County to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Defender Grivosti leaves the Staggies after a five-year stint, which made him the longest-serving senior player at the club, during which time he made 34 appearances.

The Englishman recently returned from a loan spell with League Two side Elgin City, where he clocked up 13 outings.

The loan stint followed a nightmare two-year period of injury luck for the 22-year-old, which stemmed from a ruptured ligament between toe bones he suffered in a match against Rangers in October 2019.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay says the decision to allow Grivosti to leave was taken due to his need for game time, which he could not guarantee him at Victoria Park.

Mackay said: “We had a good conversation with St Patrick’s, Tom and his agent, and it’s right for Tom. He needs to play football.

“He’s had a terrible two years out. In the first half of the season we felt he needed to play, and locally, because I wanted him to train with us every day and be here for our physios to look at.

“He’s a great boy, and I wanted to make sure we were still treating him every day and making sure he got as much time as possible.

“The little partnership with Elgin was terrific, and I think it worked out for both parties.

“Coming back in now, he wants to kick on to the next thing, but he’s got six months left on his contract and hand on heart, is he going to come back in here right now and force his way in front of four others at centre back every week? With the greatest will in the world, no he’s not.

“He needs to keep playing. The worst thing in the world for him would be to sit on the bench, so I had a conversation with him saying he needs to go and play.”

Mackay is keen to see Grivosti make the most of his switch to the League of Ireland, and believes a pathway towards the top level of English football is still open to him.

The Staggies boss added: “Jon Daly, who is a friend of mine and the assistant manager at Pat’s, came on the phone specifically asking about Tom.

“I gave him a very good response, and said he needed to talk to the agent and the player. If he didn’t want to make that move there was no point in going any further.

“It was a case of going over to Irish football and giving himself a fresh start, then be someone that is looked at to come back in to English football.

“He’s been a terrific boy for the football club, and he goes with all our wishes – I truly hope that he ends up in the Premier League in England.”