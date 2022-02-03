Traffic restrictions at two Elgin schools could become permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Traffic restrictions at two Elgin schools could become permanent

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Temporary traffic restrictions at New Elgin and Seafield primaries to give pupils a safer environment to walk or cycle to school could become permanent.

Traffic restrictions at two Elgin primary schools could become permanent if councillors give the go-ahead next week.

Pilot projects are being carried out at Seafield and New Elgin to preventing vehicles from entering zones around the schools at pick up and drop off times.

The aim of the School Streets scheme is to reduce the amount of vehicles around the primaries making the area safer for pupils to walk or cycle.

Parents who drive their children to school are also encouraged to park outwith the zone and walk the last part of the journey.

At the moment experimental traffic regulation orders (ETRO) are in place at New Elgin and Seafield to enable the restrictions to be enforced.

They also allow exemptions for residents within the zones, the emergency services, doctors and utility companies.

With the ETROs coming to an end in September, members of the economic development and infrastructure committee on February 8 will be asked to replace them with permanent traffic regulation orders.

Overall fall in vehicle numbers

Traffic surveys were carried out at both schools for an hour in the morning and afternoon prior to the pilot and again once the scheme had been running for eight months.

Results show vehicle movements on Deanshaugh Terrace outside Seafield fell from 138 to 73 during the morning drop off, and 113 to 74 in the afternoon.

While the numbers on Bezack Street where New Elgin Primary is sited reduced from 151 to 116 at school opening time, in the afternoon they increased from 104 to 123.

Traffic data also showed while vehicle speed fell by almost 3mph at New Elgin, it increased slightly at Seafield.

Questionnaires were sent to parents, guardians and residents around the School Streets zones with 153 responses received.

Enforcement key to traffic safety around schools

The main concerns raised were restrictions not being observed unless the police were present, and they moved the traffic problem to other areas.

In her report, senior engineer with transportation Diane Anderson said: “School Streets schemes have the potential to enhance the health and environment for young people and to address road safety perceptions.

“However, the success of these schemes is reliant on the commitment of
the school to the scheme and the ability of Police Scotland to undertake
regular enforcement activities.

“Overall, the pilot projects have delivered reductions in vehicle activity around the school entrances.

“Although both schools have experienced non-compliance by parents or guardians who have continued to enter the zone to drop off and pick up pupils.”

Councillors will also be asked to agree criteria so other schools can take part in the scheme.

