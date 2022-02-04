A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth: Temporary road in field to be used for four weeks during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth: Temporary road in field to be used for four weeks during roadworks

By David Mackay
February 4, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 2:19 pm
Google street view of A941 north of Elgin
The roadworks will be run on the A941 Lossiemouth road north of Elgin. Photo: Google

Traffic on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth route is to be forced onto a temporary road for four weeks due to roadworks.

The busy route will be shut from Monday, February 14 to allow for the works to install new mains water pipes to be installed.

Contractors will create a temporary road surface to circumvent the roadworks on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road, near where the current Findrassie housing development is under construction.

The makeshift road will divert traffic across the existing cycle path into what is currently a field.

Moray Council says a temporary cycle path will also be created around the area where the works will be taking place.

Traffic lights will be in operation at both sides of the temporary road to control the flow of traffic on the A941.

Roadworks are due to be in operation from Monday, February 14 until Sunday, March 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal