A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth: Temporary road in field to be used for four weeks during roadworks

Traffic on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth route is to be forced onto a temporary road for four weeks due to roadworks.

The busy route will be shut from Monday, February 14 to allow for the works to install new mains water pipes to be installed.

Contractors will create a temporary road surface to circumvent the roadworks on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road, near where the current Findrassie housing development is under construction.

The makeshift road will divert traffic across the existing cycle path into what is currently a field.

Moray Council says a temporary cycle path will also be created around the area where the works will be taking place.

Traffic lights will be in operation at both sides of the temporary road to control the flow of traffic on the A941.

Roadworks are due to be in operation from Monday, February 14 until Sunday, March 13.