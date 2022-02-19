Man airlifted to hospital after kayaking incident near Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was kayaking near Portessie in Buckie has been taken to hospital by coastguards.

Aberdeen coastguards received a call of a kayaker in distress at around 12.15pm today.

They sent HM coastguard teams from Buckie with McDuff and Portsoy coastguards to assist. Buckie Lifeboat and the 151 Rescue helicopter was also called to help.

Buckie Lifeboat arrived first on the scene followed by the 151 Rescue helicopter.

The man was then airlifted to hospital.

It is not clear how the incident occurred.