Police say ‘concern is growing’ as appeal made to trace missing Cullen man

By Louise Glen
February 27, 2022, 8:03 pm
Police are appealing for help in tracing missing man Alan Murray from Cullen. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who went missing from Cullen last night.

The 54-year-old was last seen at 11.30pm on Saturday in the Seatown area of the Moray town.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a man reported missing from Cullen, Moray.

“Alan Murray was last seen around 11.30pm on Saturday 26 February 2022 in the Seatown area of the town.

“The 54-year-old has not been seen or in contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.”

Mr Murray is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build with fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt with an orange snood and jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2576 of 27 February 2022.

