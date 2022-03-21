Two women injured in three-vehicle crash on A96 in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a major north-east road in Elgin after two people were injured.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at East Road in Elgin on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.20am.

It has been reported that two women have been injured in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.20am on Monday, March 21, police received a report of a road crash involving three vehicles on East Road, Elgin.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The vehicles have been removed from the road.

“There are reports of two women being injured. Inquiries are ongoing.”