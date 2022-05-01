Moray Greens hope to see trio of candidates elected at the upcoming local government elections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray Greens are hoping to get candidates elected at the upcoming local government elections.

The party wants to deliver positive and green change in Moray.

This election, the party has put forward three candidates.

Moray Greens key priorities

Key priorities outlined in the Green manifesto include providing more active travel, affordable warm homes for locals and, particularly good quality homes available for rent for young people and families.

The Greens say they will push for all new publicly-owned housing to be built to Passivhaus standards to reduce fuel poverty, increase quality of life and help Moray meet its climate targets.

Rebecca Kail, who is standing for the Elgin North ward, revealed her targets if elected in the upcoming election.

Mrs Kail said: “Moray Council already has a climate change strategy aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“If I’m elected, I see my job as doing all I can to ensure the council works steadily towards that goal – for real action on the climate emergency.

“I’d like to see more investment in active travel and public transport: more bike parking in town, a safe route through Elgin north to south, a new bus station with shelter from the weather and up to date timetables at bus stops.

“I’d like all new flats to have cycle storage space, so people have choice about how they travel.”

Potential for growing spaces

Forres candidate Draeyk van der Horn sees potential for more community growing spaces like the Transition Town Forres allotments to bring people together and reap the health benefits.

Speyside Glenlivet candidate Eilidh Brown added: “We need our green corridors for so many reasons, mental health and wellbeing, nature and biodiversity, cutting harmful emissions and promoting greener active travel solutions.

“Everyone in Moray needs to be able to access affordable activities and green spaces, within walking or wheeling distance from their front or back door, or via regular cheap or free public transport provision.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty-six seats are up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other.