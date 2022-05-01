Moray Greens hope to see trio of candidates elected at the upcoming local government elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Moray

Moray Greens hope to see trio of candidates elected at the upcoming local government elections

By Sean McAngus
May 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Moray Green candidate Eilidh Brown going for Speyside seat.

The Moray Greens are hoping to get candidates elected at the upcoming local government elections.

The party wants to deliver positive and green change in Moray.

This election, the party has put forward three candidates.

Moray Greens key priorities

Key priorities outlined in the Green manifesto include providing more active travel, affordable warm homes for locals and, particularly good quality homes available for rent for young people and families.

The Greens say they will push for all new publicly-owned housing to be built to Passivhaus standards to reduce fuel poverty, increase quality of life and help Moray meet its climate targets.

Rebecca Kail, who is standing for the Elgin North ward, revealed her targets if elected in the upcoming election.

Mrs Kail said: “Moray Council already has a climate change strategy aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“If I’m elected, I see my job as doing all I can to ensure the council works steadily towards that goal – for real action on the climate emergency.

“I’d like to see more investment in active travel and public transport: more bike parking in town, a safe route through Elgin north to south, a new bus station with shelter from the weather and up to date timetables at bus stops.

“I’d like all new flats to have cycle storage space, so people have choice about how they travel.”

Potential for growing spaces

Forres candidate Draeyk Van Der Horn.

Forres candidate Draeyk van der Horn sees potential for more community growing spaces like the Transition Town Forres allotments to bring people together and reap the health benefits.

Moray Green candidate Eilidh Brown going for Speyside seat.

Speyside Glenlivet candidate Eilidh Brown added: “We need our green corridors for so many reasons, mental health and wellbeing, nature and biodiversity, cutting harmful emissions and promoting greener active travel solutions.

“Everyone in Moray needs to be able to access affordable activities and green spaces, within walking or wheeling distance from their front or back door, or via regular cheap or free public transport provision.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty-six seats are up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other.

 

Voters will take to the polls on May 5

