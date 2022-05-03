Here is what the main parties in Moray are promising ahead of Thursday’s election

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Election voters go to the polls on Thursday to determine who will be chosen to influence the future of Moray Council.

With 42 candidates seeking election, leaflets and information outlining pledges have been distributed to voters.

But what are the promises of the main parties?

Who is battling it out?

There are 26 seats up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

Six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other are hoping that, come Friday, they will hold a seat within the chamber.

What does the SNP promise?

The Moray SNP group, which is bidding for re-election to the administration, has outlined its promises.

These include:

Deliver the Moray Growth Deal and reinstate the Moray Towns Partnership within the lifetime of the next council to help regeneration.

Ensure 10% of new builds will be accessible housing.

Build at least two community campuses within eight years and deliver the first within four years.

Fully support the replacement of the Keith Health Centre and reintroduction of Dr Gray’s consultant-led maternity services.

Potholes and A96 upgrades at the centre of Tories’ plan

Conservative candidates promise to fight for a fairer funding deal.

Their promises include:

Increase road maintenance budget to tackle pothole woes and urge the Scottish Government to deliver the A96 upgrade.

Improve the school estate.

Call for the replacement of the Turner Memorial Hospital and Health Centre and reopening of the Seafield Hospital Minor Injuries Unit in Buckie.

Liberal Dems want to focus on local issues rather than fighting

Liberal Democrats say they will focus on local issues rather than fighting with other parties.

These are their pledges:

Push to accelerate the reopening of Dr Gray’s clinical services.

Review local mental health services and find venues for groups like Elgin Men’s Shed.

Ramp up urgent pressure to ensure the completion of the A96 dualling project.

Labour’s promises to voters

Moray Labour is hoping to elect more candidates this year.

Here are its promises:

Immediately restore lollipop crossings on an interim basis to all sites not currently served by a pelican crossing, and on a permanent basis at the most dangerous crossings.

Deliver 1,200 houses for social rent in Moray in the next five years.

Reopen the public toilets.

Work with NatureScot to create a Moray-wide seabird plan to tackle the gull crisis.