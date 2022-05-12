Concerns raised over dental services in Moray as patients ‘deregistered’ due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Concerns raised over dental services in Moray as patients ‘deregistered’ due to staff shortages

By Denny Andonova
May 12, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 4:11 pm
Dentist, Iain Bufton, left, registers a patient at the Bishopmill Dental Centre in Elgin when it first opened. Picture by Gordon Lennox/DCT Media.
Dentist, Iain Bufton, left, registers a patient at the Bishopmill Dental Centre in Elgin when it first opened. Picture by Gordon Lennox/DCT Media.

A Moray MSP has raised concerns about the provision of NHS dental services in the area after a number of patients were deregistered due to staff shortages.

Richard Lochhead has urged NHS Grampian to take action and tackle the “growing issue” to ensure local residents can access dental care locally.

It comes after a number of people complained they have been unable to register with an NHS dentist and were advised to seek an alternative practice in Aberdeenshire or the Highlands.

Meanwhile, bosses at Bishopmill Dental Centre in Elgin have also decided to cut down on registered patients as they struggle to recruit new doctors.

Mr Lochhead has now asked for a meeting with NHS Grampian’s chief executive to discuss his constituents’ concerns and ensure Moray residents are not “disadvantaged”.

Lack of access to NHS dental services in Moray ‘unacceptable’

He said: “Many will remember the challenging situation we faced in Moray more than 10 years ago, when accessing a NHS dentist was incredibly difficult.

“As an MSP for Moray I worked hard alongside NHS Grampian to ensure improved access for all residents of Moray to dental services and it is seriously concerning that once again this is a problem locally.

Richard Lochhead has raised concerns over Moray dental services
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

“Some [constituents] have told me that they have been offered alternative access in Highland or Aberdeenshire which is unacceptable. In the past few days, the situation appears to have escalated with patients of Bishopmill Dental Centre being deregistered due to staffing issues.

“I will be seeking reassurance form the chief executive that measures are being put in place to tackle this growing issue and that residents of Moray are not at a disadvantage from others living in Grampian when it comes to accessing NHS dental care.”

‘We apologise for any distress and inconvenience’

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are aware that Bishopmill Dental Practice in Elgin has decided to deregister some of its NHS patients due to difficulties with recruiting to vacant dentist positions.

“We are sorry for any distress and inconvenience that this decision may have caused.

“We have a central call number available for people to access help and advice in relation to dental emergencies and dental registration, with a team of qualified dental nurses who will respond to these queries/issues.

“The team can be contacted on 0345 4565 990 between 8.05am and 6pm and can provide details of dental practices who are accepting new patients across Grampian.

“Should emergency treatment be required you should contact the advice line on 0345 45 65 990 Monday to Friday between 8.05am and 6pm or NHS24 on 111 after 6:00pm and on weekends.”

 

