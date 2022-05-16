Volunteers wanted to help people in Keith spend a penny

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community takeover of public toilets in Keith needs volunteers to help the new lease owners to run the facility.

The toilets in Reidhaven Square in the Moray town are open again after Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership (KSRP) known as InKeith took over the facilities this week.

It is thanks to the owner of the nearby Premier Stores, Munish Tandon, that the toilets will be opened each morning at 7am and closed at 7pm.

A spokesperson on InKeith’s Facebook page said: “The lease has been taken over and signed by InKeith on behalf of the community, from Moray Council.

“Munish kindly agreed to take on the duties of opening and closing and ensuring they are clean etc. but we would welcome some helpers.”

The group continued: “This is now a community run facility, run by volunteers, therefore we need to make sure it is looked after by all the community or we will lose the facility again.

“Boxes for donations will soon be attached outside both the ladies and the gents but for anyone wishing to contribute without cash, a link to donate online or by QR code will be set up too.

“Maybe more importantly if you could offer to assist, on a rota basis, to ensure these facilities are kept at the standard you would hope to find yourself, then please contact Munish at Premier Store or message the Facebook page.”