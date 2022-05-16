Volunteers wanted to help people in Keith spend a penny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Volunteers wanted to help people in Keith spend a penny

By Louise Glen
May 16, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 2:42 pm
The community has taken over the lease of Keith toilets. Picture by InKeith.
A community takeover of public toilets in Keith needs volunteers to help the new lease owners to run the facility.

The toilets in Reidhaven Square in the Moray town are open again after Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership (KSRP) known as InKeith took over the facilities this week.

It is thanks to the owner of the nearby Premier Stores, Munish Tandon, that the toilets will be opened each morning at 7am and closed at 7pm.

A spokesperson on InKeith’s Facebook page said: “The lease has been taken over and signed by InKeith on behalf of the community, from Moray Council.

“Munish kindly agreed to take on the duties of opening and closing and ensuring they are clean etc. but we would welcome some helpers.”

Keith toilets. Picture by Google Maps.

The group continued: “This is now a community run facility, run by volunteers, therefore we need to make sure it is looked after by all the community or we will lose the facility again.

“Boxes for donations will soon be attached outside both the ladies and the gents but for anyone wishing to contribute without cash, a link to donate online or by QR code will be set up too.

“Maybe more importantly if you could offer to assist, on a rota basis, to ensure these facilities are kept at the standard you would hope to find yourself, then please contact Munish at Premier Store or message the Facebook page.”

