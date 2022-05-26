Ukrainian refugees get jobs with tartan-making firm in Moray to raise funds for war-torn homeland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Ukrainian refugees have become the face of a Moray fashion firm that recently created a special tartan to raise money for their war-torn homeland.

Sisters-in-law Lizaveta and Bohdana Karlova have been helping to create and model the Ukraine Forever Tartan, weaving yellow and blue garments as a “symbol of hope”.

Owner of designer company Great Scot and tartan creator Margo Page contacted the pair after she found out they resettled in Keith with their mother Larysa.

Lizaveta, 18, said they were “thrilled” to have been offered jobs with the business and added: “We travelled so long to get to Scotland – it took us almost a week – and it was such a relief when we arrived.

UKRAINE FOREVER TARTAN 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Weaving is well underway now! 💪🏻 We can’t wait to get cutting, sewing and shipping to you. See the products and learn more about this fantastic fundraiser here > www.greatscotscotland.com #StandWithUkraine Posted by GREAT SCOT on Friday, 25 March 2022

“And since the very first day here, we have felt so much support and the hospitality from everybody has been amazing.

“We couldn’t thank people enough for welcoming us – it means a lot – and we want them to wear that tartan with pride and as a symbol of hope.”

‘I see big smiles, but sad eyes’

While Lizaveta said they have really enjoyed their time in Scotland, their hearts go to brother and husband Anton and father Dmitry, who are both fighting for their country.

She said: “Everybody keeps asking us how we are doing, and I can never answer this question. It’s very confusing.

“Physically we are OK, but mentally – it’s really hard.”

Ms Page added: “We need to remember that we are at war. When I ask Lizaveta how her dad is in Ukraine, she casually shows me a picture of him firing a rocket launcher.

“This is the kind of stress, anxiety and worry that these girls have to experience while trying to carry out some sort of a normalised life.

“They are not going home in the evening thinking about what they are going to do or eat, or watch – they are thinking ‘Is everybody alive at home?’.

“It’s just a nightmare for them. Every day they come in I see big smiles, but sad eyes.

“The sooner we help Ukraine get back to normal again, the sooner Lizaveta and Bohdana can get home to their family safe and happy – and that’s the dream.”

Hopes to raise £50,000 for Ukraine

For the last three months, Ms Page has been hard at work “weaving, cutting and sewing the unique tartan for a better tomorrow”, while raising funds for victims of the war.

Sales of the fabric have so far raised more than £5,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund – with a total target of £50,000.

Ms Page, who has now become Lizaveta’s and Bohdana’s “Scottish auntie”, said she wanted to give hope to the girls and help them feel part of the community.

We have recently fled from Kharkiv to the Scottish highlands with our mother and our cat. While we wait until it is safe… Posted by GREAT SCOT on Thursday, 19 May 2022

She added: “They are genuinely such intelligent, kind and good people in extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

“Ukraine is (a) wonderful and culturally advanced country, but it’s going to need a lot of rebuilding and they will need as much money as they can get.

“We didn’t want to just do some token of support and then turn our backs. We wanted to do something more permanent and it’s been overwhelming to see the interest that everyone has had.”