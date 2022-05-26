Motorists urged to take caution as Moray Council’s resurfacing programme begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists in Moray are being urged to take care over the next eight weeks as 43 miles of roads undergo resurfacing as part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme.

Sections of road which are being dressed will be marked with signs and drivers are urged to keep their speed down to 20mph for their own safety, workforce safety and to minimise damage to the newly laid surfaces.

Road resurfacing has to be done during the summer months as the process requires warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather.

Significant planning

With hundreds of miles of rural roads and urban streets in Moray being treated this year, the programme requires significant planning and co-ordination.

Moray Council’s roads maintenance manager, Mark Atherton said: “The operation involves the distribution of bitumen followed by an application of chippings which are then rolled into the road surface with the minimum of waste.

“However, some surplus chippings do occur and there is a short period of time before these can be swept away.

Works being done from May 30

From U112E to west side of Auchtertyre Farm

B9010 to Tioga, Main Road, Dallas

Main Road, Dallas

C13E to Ditchead

A940 to fork in road to Bantrach

From fork in road to Bantrach to Knockyfin

Knockyfin to leg to Dallasbraughty Farm