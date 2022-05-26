Motorists urged to take caution as Moray Council’s resurfacing programme begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Motorists urged to take caution as Moray Council’s resurfacing programme begins

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:49 pm
A generic image of a road closed by roadworks
Resurfacing will take place over the next eight weeks. Photo by Geoff Moore/Shutterstock.

Motorists in Moray are being urged to take care over the next eight weeks as 43 miles of roads undergo resurfacing as part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme.

Sections of road which are being dressed will be marked with signs and drivers are urged to keep their speed down to 20mph for their own safety, workforce safety and to minimise damage to the newly laid surfaces.

Road resurfacing has to be done during the summer months as the process requires warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather.

Significant planning

With hundreds of miles of rural roads and urban streets in Moray being treated this year, the programme requires significant planning and co-ordination.

Moray Council’s roads maintenance manager, Mark Atherton said: “The operation involves the distribution of bitumen followed by an application of chippings which are then rolled into the road surface with the minimum of waste.

“However, some surplus chippings do occur and there is a short period of time before these can be swept away.

Works being done from May 30

  • From U112E to west side of Auchtertyre Farm
  • B9010 to Tioga, Main Road, Dallas
  • Main Road, Dallas
  • C13E to Ditchead
  • A940 to fork in road to Bantrach
  • From fork in road to Bantrach to Knockyfin
  • Knockyfin to leg to Dallasbraughty Farm

